AMESBURY – A masked teen stabbed and slashed a state trooper in his cruiser at a work detail on Interstate 495 south Thursday. After suffering several wounds to his arm, the trooper shot his attacker in what appears to be an unprovoked assault, said State Police Lt. Col. Christopher Mason.
The trooper, who is based in the Andover barracks, was treated at Lawrence General Hospital for wounds to his arm and was released a few hours later. Mason declined to identify him.
“The trooper struggled with the subject, was inflicted with several cut or stab wounds on the left arm and the trooper was forced to discharge his service weapon,” Mason said at a 3:30 p.m. press conference Thursday, which was held a few hundred yards from the crime scene.
The suspect, 18-year-old Nathan Aguilar of Melrose, was airlifted by medical helicopter to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. His condition was not immediately known.
Mason said that shortly after noon, Aguilar – wearing a black ski mask – drove his gold van into the breakdown lane at the work site between the Route 110 on-ramp and Exit 54 (Route 150), walked up to the driver’s side door of the police cruiser and began attacking the trooper with a knife.
The trooper shot Aguilar at least once before calling for help.
“There was a chilling radio transmission across the state police airwaves, there was a trooper requesting assistance,” Mason said.
He said police have yet to determine what prompted Aguilar to drive into the work site and attack the trooper.
“That’s very much one of the focuses of the investigation to determine if there was any relation between the two. There’s no evidence that there was,” he said.
According to state police, the trooper is 34 years old and graduated from the agency’s police academy in 2016.
Mason called it another example of the “highly unpredictable” nature of the job when asked his reaction to the attack.
“We are no stranger to attacks by people with edged weapons and we understand and appreciate how dangerous they can be, which gives us a great appreciation for how bad this could have gone today. We are very grateful that I am not standing here making a different type of statement today,” Mason said.
For hours, two lanes of I-495 south were closed as dozens of police established a crime scene and collected evidence. With only one lane of cars getting through, traffic backed well past where I-95 and 495 merge in Amesbury.
Staff writer Dave Rogers
Reporters Allison Corneau & Jill Harmacinski contributed to this story.