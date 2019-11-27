Troopers donate $1K to Merrimack Valley Food Bank 

State police on Wednesday donated $1,000 to a local non-profit that provides food to a variety of shelters and programs throughout the region.
Major Deborah Ryan, who was recently named commander of Troop A, dropped off the check at the Merrimack Valley Food Bank in Lowell.
The Merrimack Valley Food Bank provides nutritious food and personal care items to feeding programs serving the low-income, homeless and hungry.
They are one of four food banks in Massachusetts that serves food pantries, shelters and meal programs that, in turn, serve individuals and families, according to their mission statement.
The donation is part of ongoing charitable efforts between the state police and the State Police Association of Massachusetts, the troopers' union.
State police Troop A includes barracks in Andover, Newbury, Concord, Medford, Revere and Danvers.