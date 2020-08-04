WINDSOR, N.C. — Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.
At least two people were killed when one of its twisters hit a mobile home park.
More than 12 hours after coming ashore, Isaias still had sustained top winds of 65 mph. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, its center was about 65 miles west of New York City, where winds forced the Staten Island ferry and outdoor subway lines to shut down.
The storm was expected to bring wind gusts up to 80 mph in Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the possibility of tornadoes. The state was under a tornado watch until 9 p.m.
As Isaias sped northward at 40 mph, the National Hurricane Center warned of potentially life-threatening flooding around Philadelphia and other points along the Interstate 95 corridor.
Two people died and about 20 were injured after a tornado “totally demolished” several mobile homes in Windsor, North Carolina, said Juan Vaughan II, county manager for Bertie County. Three people were unaccounted for, authorities said.
"We’re still in active searches going on right now,” Vaughan said. “We really want to make sure everyone is found safe as soon as possible.”
An aerial shot by WRAL-TV showed fields of debris where rescue workers in brightly colored shirts picked through splintered boards and other wreckage. Nearby, a vehicle was flipped onto its roof, its tires pointed up in the air.
“It doesn’t look real; it looks like something on TV. Nothing is there,” Bertie County Sheriff John Holley told reporters, saying 10 mobile homes had been destroyed. “All my officers are down there at this time. Pretty much the entire trailer park is gone.”
Isaias toggled between hurricane and tropical storm strength as it churned toward the East Coast. Fueled by warm ocean waters, the storm got a late burst of strength as a rejuvenated hurricane with top sustained winds of 85 mph before coming ashore late Monday near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.
Many homes flooded in Ocean Isle Beach, and at least five caught fire, Mayor Debbie Smith told WECT-TV.
Before making landfall late Monday, Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean and battered the Bahamas before brushing past Florida.
Forecasters expected it to remain a tropical storm on its path into New England.
“We don’t think there is going to be a whole lot of weakening. We still think there’s going to be very strong and gusty winds that will affect much of the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast over the next day or two,” hurricane specialist Robbie Berg told The Associated Press.
Tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey. Power outages also spread as trees fell, with more than 1.2 million customers losing electricity, most of them in New Jersey, North Carolina and Virginia.