ANDOVER — Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday a tractor trailer carrying gravel overturned on Interstate 495 in Andover, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The rollover occurred just near the southbound ramp to Interstate 93, according to the department. The truck and its spilled contents are covering three lanes of the highway, the department said.
Traffic is getting by, but slowly in the left lane and breakdown lane, according to the department. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and that delays could last for hours.
The ramp from I-93 southbound to I-495 southbound may need to be closed temporarily when cleanup operations begin. Please follow MassDOT on Twitter for updates @MassDOT.