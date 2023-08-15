ATLANTA — Donald Trump has been indicted in a fourth case, with the former president being charged Monday in Georgia over his efforts to overturn his 2020 general election defeat in the state.
The probe by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began shortly after the release of a recording of a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the then-president suggested that Raffensperger could “find 11,780 votes” — just enough to overtake Joe Biden.
Trump, a Republican, has described his phone call to Raffensperger as “perfect" and has portrayed the prosecution by the Democratic district attorney as politically motivated.
The Georgia grand jury indicted Trump and others on Monday, charging him with felony racketeering and conspiracy charges as part of an effort by him and his supporters to overturn the 2020 election results.
The 41-count indictment also names lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis and Ray Smith and several others.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who led the investigation, enlisted a special grand jury beginning in 2022 that heard testimony from 75 witnesses.
