LONDONDERRY — President Donald Trump's planned rally to New Hampshire Friday night now has a new location.
Trump's Friday night rally was originally planned for the Peri Cohas Hangar near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester at 202 Perimeter Road, but has been relocated to neighboring Londonderry at Pro Star Aviation at 8 Kelly Ave.
The president's visit to the Granite State comes after the final day of the Republican Convention and Trump's official acceptance of the presidential re-election nomination.
When asked for a comment about the president's visit Friday night, Pro Star Aviation officials would not offer any details, but did confirm it.
The state's mandatory mask mandate for crowds of 100 or more will apply to Trump's visit, Gov. Chris Sununu said earlier this week during a press conference. Masks will be provided to all who attend.
The governor also said he plans to meet the president when he arrives at the airport.
Democrats called out Sununu during a press conference on Thursday for bringing the president to the Granite State during the pandemic, with crowds expected to gather in close proximity.
In a press release, Democratic state party Chairman Raymond Buckley said Trump's visit would "shine a spotlight on Chris Sununu’s blind loyalty to Donald Trump at Granite Staters’ expense."
But Republicans are saying Trump's vision for another four years in office will be paramount when he speaks in Londonderry.
Al Baldasaro, one of Trump’s New Hampshire campaign co-chairs, also a national veterans coalition advisor and state representative from Londonderry, said he planned to spend Thursday night watching the president's acceptance speech at a watch party in Manchester.
Baldasaro called the Republican convention this week "unbelievable" and said it's far cry from what he called the previous week's Democratic "doom and gloom offering."
Baldasaro said the president would continue to offer his messages of national unity at his Friday night rally in Londonderry.
"He wants this country to come together," Baldasaro said. "He loves this country."
The doors open for Friday's event at 3 p.m. with the rally beginning at 6 p.m.