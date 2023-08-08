WINDHAM — Illegally parked cars lined both sides of London Bridge Road near Windham High School on Tuesday as a large crowd awaited the arrival of former President Donald Trump.
There were dozens of signs posted on lawns along with a makeshift billboard promoting the Republican presidential candidate and his 2024 election bid.
Thousands of people from across New England, many coming from the Granite State, came out to see Trump speak at the high school.
Noticeably absent from this rally, however, were the protesters who can often be found outside Trump rallies. There was only one protester before 2 p.m. – when the former president was scheduled to arrive.
The crowd was wrapped around much of the school well before noon, with people seemingly not caring that they were getting soaked by rain or that the venue would only hold about 2,000 people.
“There’s a real feeling of unity,” said Jennifer Weddleton of Bedford.
The event was billed as a pro-veterans assembly, with veterans such as David Dyson listed as special guests. Dyson, who served as an Army sergeant during the Vietnam War, said he was honored to know that Trump wanted to include veterans.
“He was supposed to come to the Derry VFW,” Dyson said, as he walked through the crowd. “[Trump]’s going to hit everywhere he can and see more of the people.”
Dyson, who was wearing his garrison cap, was thanked for his service by many in the line of people waiting to enter the building.
This was Trump’s first rally since the latest set of indictments a week ago when the Justice Department charged him with trying to impede the peaceful transfer of presidential power. During his speech, Trump used an expletive as he described the indictments, prompting supporters in the crowd to chant.
Outside the rally, a small group of protesters congregated, holding handmade signs. They stood almost a mile from the school at the corner of Route 111 and London Bridge Road.
“People are probably afraid,” said Mike McGahey when asked why there were so few protesters.
McGahey was the first protester to arrive. He held a sign that proclaimed the indictments were not a witch hunt on one side and that justice needed to be served on the other side. McGahey said he’s never protested before but felt he needed to defend his beliefs.
“You got to have a backbone,” McGahey said. “I try to be aware. People need to get their heads out of their butts and listen to the facts.”
