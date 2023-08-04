WINDHAM — Former President Donald Trump will be stopping in New Hampshire on the 2024 campaign trail this week, hoping to energize his supporters in the First in the Nation primary.
The Republican frontrunner, will be speaking at Windham High School on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m. The event is open to the public, with advance registration online at donaldjtrump.com. This is going to be the fourth visit the former President has made to New Hampshire this campaign season.
The speech in Windham will be one of the first public forums where Trump will be speaking after his most recent criminal indictment for allegedly attempting to overturn his loss to President Biden in 2020.
Trump’s visit to the Granite State comes just after Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, his primary competition for the Republican nomination, visited the state, and also on the heels of a visit from his former Vice President, Mike Pence, who spoke in Londonderry on Friday, Aug. 4.
Trump has seen a slight drop in support among New Hampshire voters since April but still holds a significant lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a new poll.
The University of New Hampshire survey of about 900 likely NH GOP primary voters released on July 17 had Trump polling at 37%, followed by DeSantis at 23%. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is third with 8%, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum are tied with 6%. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley have 5%, while former Vice President Mike Pence is at just 1%.
