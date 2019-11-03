SALEM, N.H. — Ten-year-old Gavin McGribbon was at Salem High School to play basketball on Saturday, but he and some friends took a detour after the game to play with robots at the New Hampshire Techfest.
Playing with the “big robots that I was able to control” was the coolest part of Gavin’s morning, he said. The robot he played with was built by defense contractor QinetiQ of the United Kingdom.
Techfest has grown over the past 10 years. This is the second year its been hosted at Salem High School, said John Seeman, the engineering and robotics teacher at Salem High School that helped plan the event. Dozens of companies bring their products to show students in a trade show-like setup where students get to test out robots and video games.
“The goal (of Techfest) is to expose young students and the community as a whole to the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) field in education,” Seeman said.
Pleased at the turnout, Seeman said that hosting the event on a busy weekend for the school seemed to be paying off because of the amount of late registrations. The event featured For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) robotics events for every grade level starting with the LEGO League for elementary schoolers.
The event hopefully encourages students to look at their communities for these types of opportunities, Seeman said. Meeting with industry leaders can help high school students find internships, he said. And Salem schools offer FIRST programs, he said, adding that many other schools around the state do as well.
Matthew Redard, 16, is on his high school’s FIRST team called Windham Windup.
The team comprised of about 25 to 30 students brought two robots to Techfest. Matthew has been with the Windham team since he was in seventh grade, staring as a junior member of the team. And he started coming to Techfest years before joining the team.
“It’s my favorite event of the year,” Matthew said. “I had a spark for STEM, and it’s cool (now) to see young people and young minds being amazed by building these things.”
Gavin was certainly excited to see the projects at Techfest, because he currently does similar projects at home. The fifth-grader said he is excited to know that there are opportunities to do those types of projects in school, too.
Matthew’s advice for students like Gavin looking to venture into robotics and STEM: “Don’t be shy with what you are doing, always be curious.”