LAWRENCE — Three city council races will be narrowed Tuesday as voters head to voting booths for the city’s municipal primary election.
The majority of city council races had just two candidates so those names go right on the final ballot on Nov. 7.
None of the School Committee races are contested for the preliminary election so all candidates’ names head to the final ballot.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The three-way race for District B Councilor will be narrowed to two. Running are Jessica Aquino, of 31 Bennington St.; James Bresnahan of 144 Berkeley St.; and Wendy Luzon, of 11 Albion St.
The three-way race for Councilor District C will also be cut to two. Running are incumbent Gregory Delrosario, of 46 Juniper St.; Franklin Espinosa, of 15 Worswick Terrace; and Jorge Gonzalez, of 31 Chelmsford St.
Nine residents in the Councilor At-Large race are vying for six spots on the final ballot. They are Incumbents Ana Levy, of 167 Prospect St., and Celina Reyes, of 78 Coolidge St., and challengers Frederick Jonathan Diaz, of 19 Bailey St.; Curtis Freeman, of 65 Railroad St.; Wander Morel, of 24 East Laurel St.; Marta Rentas, of 54 Hancock St.; Doris Rodriguez, of 121 Stearns Ave.; Jeovanny Rodriguez, of 32 Gale St.; and Richard Russell, of 34 Cross St.
The city has 44,132 registered voters. Election officials project a turnout of less than 10 percent on Tuesday.
Here’s a look at others running:
Councilor District A: Vladimir Acevedo, of 111 Union St., and Fidelina Santiago, of 20 Boehm St.
Councilor District D: Vivian Marmol, of 341 Water St., and Erving Severino, of 16 Washington St.
Councilor District E: Incumbent Stephany Infante, of 226 Mt. Vernon St., and Eric Machuca, of 76 Farley St.
Councilor District F: Incumbent Marc Laplante, 29 Durst Ave. and Eufemia De La Cruz of 2 Museum Sq.
School Committee District A: Myra Ortiz, 45 Norris St.
School Committee District B: No candidates.
School Committee District C: Lenin Roa, 36 Columbus Ave.
School Committee District D: Christian Jose Rodriguez, 45 Floral St.
School Committee District E: Incumbent Patricia Mariano, 28 Ridgewood Circle.
School Committee District F: Incumbent Jonathan Guzman, 39 Lynn St.
Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee candidates: Incumbents Zoila Disla, 201 Olive Ave.; Leo Lamontagne, 10 Corbett Road; Julio Mejia, 1088 Essex St.; and Edison Mercedes, 65 Coolidge St.
Important election dates:
Monday, Sept. 18, until noon: Last day to request an absentee ballot application for “in person” voting for the preliminary election. Lawrence City Hall, Room 4.
Tuesday, Sept 19: Municipal preliminary election, polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., last day to register to vote in the city election at election office at City Hall.
Tuesday, Oct. 31: Until 5 p.m., last day to submit an absentee ballot and early voting application to be mailed to voters for municipal election.
Monday, Nov. 6: At noon, last day to request an absentee ballot application for “in person” voting for the municipal election. Lawrence City Hall, Room 4.
Tuesday, Nov. 7: Municipal election, polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
