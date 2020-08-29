Tuesday is election day in Massachusetts. Masked voters will head to the polls and stay a socially-distanced 6-feet apart to cast ballots.
The votes cast Tuesday will be combined with those mailed in advance, according to Secretary of State William Galvin's office. This year, voters could elect to mail in their ballot choices due to the coronavirus crisis. Early voting at the polls was also available and ended Friday.
For those who want to cast a ballot in person on Tuesday, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
ANDOVER
Precincts 1 and 3: Youth Center, 40 Whittier Ct. (Changed from Senior Center)
Precincts 4, 5 and 6: Wood Hill Middle School, 11 Cross St.
Precincts 2, 7 (including sub-precinct 7A), 8 and 9: Andover High Richard J. Collins Field House, 80 Shawsheen Road
HAVERHILL
Ward 1
Precinct 1: Consentino Middle School, 685 Washington St.
Precinct 2: Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. (Changed from Washington Square Elderly Housing)
Precinct 3: Haverhill High gymnasium, 137 Monument St.
Ward 2
Precinct 1: Hunking Middle School, 480 S. Main St. (Changed from Northpoint Bible College)
Precinct 2: Hunking Middle School
Precinct 3: Moody School, 59 Margin St.
Ward 3
Precinct 1: Citizen Center
Precinct 2: Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.
Precinct 3: Universalist Unitarian Church, 15 Kenoza Ave.
Ward 4
Precinct 1: Nettle Middle School, 150 Boardman St.
Precinct 2: Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St.
Precinct 3: Kennedy Circle Elderly Housing, Kennedy Circle
Ward 5
Precinct 1: Julian Steele Elderly Housing, 772 Washington St.
Precinct 2: First Presbyterian Church, 346 Broadway
Precinct 3: West Congregational Church, 767 Broadway
Ward 6
Precinct 1: Haverhill High School
Precinct 2: John Greenleaf Whittier School, 256 Concord St.
Precinct 3: Pentucket Lake School – Music Room, 252 Concord St.
Ward 7
Precinct 1: Bradford Elementary School, 116 Montvale St. (Changed from Greystone Elderly Housing)
Precinct 2: Hunking Middle School
Precinct 3: Bradford Elementary School
LAWRENCE
Note the polling places for B1 and E1 have changed.
A1, A2 and A4: Parthum School, 255 East Haverhill St.
A3: Rollins School, 451 Howard St.
B1: North Common Educational Complex, 58 Lawrence St. (Changed from Mary Immaculate Residential Facility)
B2 and B3: Leahy School, 100 Erving Ave. (Bruce Street)
B4: Valebrook Apartments, Union and Summer Streets
C1: Family Day Charter School, 404 Haverhill St.
C2: Bruce School, 135 Butler St.
C3: Brien Building, 355 Park St.
C4: Arlington School, 150 Arlington St.
D1: Bruce School, 135 Butler St.
D2: Guilmette School, 80 Bodwell St
D3: Essex Towers, 45 Broadway
D4: Essex Towers, 18 Franklin St.
E1: Housing Authority Office/Beacon Boys Club, 71 Duckett Ave. (Changed from Diamond Springs Gardens Residential Facility)
E2 and E3: Frost School, 33 Hamlet St.
E4: Elderly Housing, 339A Salem St.
F1, F2, F3, F4: South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.
METHUEN
Precincts 1, 2, 6 and 10: Timony Grammar School, 45 Pleasant View St.
Precincts 3, 7, 9 and 12: Tenney Grammar School, 75 Pleasant St.
Precincts 4 and 5: Methuen Senior Center, 77 Lowell St. (Changed from Park Gardens Apartments)
Precincts 8 and 11: Marsh Grammar School, 309 Pelham St.
NORTH ANDOVER
All voters will cast ballots at North Andover High School, 430 Osgood St.
Staff writers Bill Kirk and Breanna Edelstein contributed to this report.