LAWRENCE —Teachers and parents are expected to speak in support of using $40 million in federal recovery funds to help build a new Leahy School at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
A public hearing on the $103.7 million school project is scheduled for 7 p.m. in City Hall chambers. The meeting will also be televised through Facebook and the City Council's You Tube channel, said Council President Marc Laplante.
The century-old Leahy School on Erving Avenue is crumbling and in disrepair.
Mayor Brian DePena's administration recently unveiled a plan to rebuild the school without raising taxes.
DePena's plan calls for using $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act money combined with more than $60 million in state school building assistance money to build the new school.
Voters rejected a tax override to build the new school last fall.
Patricia Mariano, who serves on the Leahy School building committee, has repeatedly told officials something needs to be done about the school “and done quickly.”
Mariano is a 40-year educator and retired Leahy School principal. She said she plans to speak at the public hearing Tuesday, stressing to city councilors they will be positively impacting the lives of children and will be part of Lawrence history if they approve using the ARPA money for the project.
"Their names will be etched on a plaque at the new school forever," she said Monday.
City councilors who oversee budget and finance matters reviewed the proposal previously and voted unanimously to send the matter to the full council for review and possible approval.
The city has until Feb. 24 to decide if they will use the millions available from the state’s School Building Assistance Authority.
The state is also providing funds for two other projects in Lawrence, including $49 million for a new police station and nearly half of the $132 million for the new Oliver Partnership School.
Voters in November rejected at a tax increase for the Leahy School at the ballot box.
Voters cast 4,696 ballots in favor and 4,925 against a question calling for a tax override for the school — resulting in the measure failing by 229 votes, according to election results.
The Leahy School serves some of the poorest students in both the city and state, said current Principal Ethel Cruz, who supports the building project, along with members of the Lawrence Teachers Union.
In addition to its leaking roof and windows, the current Leahy School has no gymnasium and its cafeteria and lunchroom are both too small.
Every available area, whether under a stairwell or in a restroom, is used to store cartons of the school’s paper goods. Four trailers parked outside are also packed full.
The school’s library is separated into four classrooms. and there are mice in the basement in another area where teachers work with students.
The new school, designed to be built at the current Leahy property, will have a rooftop playground, an indoor gymnasium, science and technology equipment and labs, art and music spaces like those currently available to students at the Wetherbee, Guilmette, Parthum and South Lawrence East schools.
The project seeks to alleviate crowding at the Leahy School and will also combine students from the Lawlor School and upper grades at the Leonard School.
