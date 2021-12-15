HAVERHILL — Fire Chief Robert O’Brien and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey announced that Tuesday's fire at Broco Energy on Hale Street was accidental and caused by the ignition of vapor from oil that had overflowed while filling a tanker truck.
Investigators determined that the tank of an oil tanker truck was being refilled when the operator was unable to turn off the flow of oil.
Overflow oil between the truck’s cab and tank reached the hot surface of the exhaust and regeneration system, and the spreading vapor ignited. The tanker and several other vehicles were badly damaged or destroyed.
The fire at 168 Hale St. was jointly investigated by the Haverhill Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, with assistance from additional State Police units, according to a press release.
Haverhill firefighters responded to the scene rapidly and limited the spread of the flames, O’Brien said. No one was injured, Ostroskey said, and there was no indication of criminal conduct.
O’Brien said his department received a 911 call at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday and that Engine 2 was in the area, saw smoke, and was on scene within a minute of the call.
Plumes of thick black smoke from the fire were visible for miles and side streets near Hale Street were closed to traffic.
At the same time firefighters began pouring water on the burning tanker truck, another tanker truck that was about 15 feet away and was also being refilled was moved before it could catch fire.
Five others vehicles that were parked a distance away were all destroyed.
“The quick response and our ability to get lines in place quickly allowed us to keep the fire in check quickly and not allow it to spread to the storage tanks,” O’Brien said.