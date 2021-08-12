Tupelo Music Hall to require proof of vaccine, negative test

DERRY, N.H. — A New Hampshire music venue is putting new COVID-19 policies in place as it prepares a return to indoor shows and concerts this month.
The Tupelo Music Hall announced that beginning Aug. 20, the venue will require either a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test administered 72 hours or less prior to coming to an event.
In addition, patrons will be asked, but not required, to wear a mask when not eating or drinking inside the hall.
In statements released both online and via email, Tupelo owner Scott Hayward and staff said coming to this decision took a lot of consideration and deliberation.
"We've determined it's time for our venue to proactively respond to the steeply climbing rate of COVID-19 infections, especially as we gear up to open the venue indoors next weekend," the statement read.
The Tupelo's first indoor concert is set for Aug. 20, and is a sold-out show featuring the band Three Dog Night.
The indoor performance schedule follows a second summer of drive-in shows, with the final outdoor concert set for this weekend.
Hayward said he expected people to have mixed feelings about the Tupelo's policy.
"I realize some of you are going to greet these new policy changes with open arms, some may be more ambivalent. And some of you will be displeased or irritated with this news and tell me you are going to boycott the venue altogether," Hayward said.
But the owner said putting this policy in place will provide the safest environment while protecting the business from future cancellations and closures, saying the changes "have nothing to do with politics," but are only for the health of employees, patrons and the bands.
"There will never be a 'normal' indoor show again if we don't take actions now to control the spread of the virus," Hayward said.
To streamline the new policy and process, Tupelo has partnered with Bindle Systems, providing a secure way for patrons coming to the venue to privately share COVID-19 status.
The process maintains security and medical privacy and upon arrival, people can show an acceptance screen on a phone and walk in. Instructions on how to set up the Bindle app is available at joinbindle.com/getbindle/.
Patrons may choose not to use the app but must present proof of the negative test or vaccination record.
In addition to the new policies for patrons, the Tupelo's own staff working indoors will be masked and vaccinated. Bands and other vendors will also be given special guidelines to ensure safety and to limit interaction with guests and employees.
For more information regarding the Tupelo's policy, including the Bindle app and some frequently asked questions, visit https://www.tupelomusichall.com/coronavirus/.