DERRY, N.H. — For fans of live music, the Tupelo Music Hall had just the thing Saturday for those wanting to safely get out and about.
The Tupelo unveiled its premier drive-in music experience with two shows featuring Tim Theriault who took the stage on a newly-built structure at the entrance area to the A Street music venue.
The outdoor, drive-in plan at the local music hall became a reality as a way for people to drive into the parking lot, park safely within distance of each other and then either remain in their vehicles, or venture outside to sit while staying within safe distances of other vehicles.
After the Tupelo had to close its doors this past March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Scott Hayward spoke out online about the challenges and heartache he had to deal with, canceling shows, and wondering if any of those shows would be rescheduled.
Many artists have rescheduled with future Tupelo dates. In the meantime, Hayward decided to take the novel drive-in approach to keep the music live and ongoing.
People arriving at the Tupelo Saturday had to show email confirmation and were then directed by attendants to where to safely park. All safety guidelines put in place by the state were followed.
“You don’t leave the spot. There’s no walking around. Your spot is your home. Stay home,” Hayward said earlier this month. “You essentially have your car and the open spot next to it.”
The concerts were also streamed on the Tupelo's website. The next drive-in performance is Saturday, May 23, and features Kasim Sulton.
For information on the Tupelo and its upcoming drive-in performances, visit the music hall at tupelomusichall.com or call 603-437-5100.