BOSTON — Even the state's secretary of public safety and security is not immune to the dreaded coronavirus.
Secretary Thomas Turco announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He issued the following statement: "This weekend, after experiencing mild symptoms, I was screened for COVID-19 and was notified late yesterday that I had tested positive. I have notified my close contact colleagues and am working from home, where I remain in frequent contact by phone and email with public safety agency heads and my senior staff.
"The EOPSS (Executive Office of Public Safety and Security) team has been diligent in working remotely and following Gov. (Charlie) Baker's social distancing advisory. When it has been essential to meet in person, we have been careful to adhere to DPH (Department of Public Health) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control) health and safety guidance. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues in the office and the public safety community for stepping so seamlessly into new and important roles to protect the commonwealth's residents and communities. That work will continue without interruption."
Baker appointed Turco to his current position in December 2018. He previously headed the state Department of Correction for 2½ years.
Turco has had a long career as a probation officer and served as chief probation officer at Worcester Superior Court for a dozen years before Baker named him undersecretary for criminal justice in the Office of Public Safety and Security.