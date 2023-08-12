SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Village developers held the allure of a Whole Foods grocery store over the heads of the Planning Board and public as they attempted to win approval for their latest Master Plan updates to the development project on Aug. 8.
Talks, however, will continue to the next meeting.
The Tuesday meeting was night and day from two weeks ago when their plan to add 600 residential units faced backlash from the board and community.
While a few residents addressed recurring concerns, there was overwhelming support from people who spoke in favor of the project and what Joe Faro, Tuscan Village Master Development owner, has done for Salem.
Faro along with Mark Gross of Tuscan Village Development provided revised updates to the Master Plan. Faro called it a “project of unprecedented proportions.”
“And it’s a project taking place with unprecedented events in it,” Faro added as economic and social factors have evolved the original plans over the years.
Faro said they took concerns from the community and board members from the last meeting and slashed the number of residential units from 600 to 300 units.
The biggest development of the meeting came when Faro announced Whole Foods wanted to build on the property if the 300 units receive approval.
“It took us five years for them to agree to come here,” Faro said.
Mark Gross of Tuscan Brands Development hinted at previous board meetings that a national brand grocery store was interested in the location if more residential units were built.
“If you bless us with this update, you will have a Whole Foods in the middle of Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire,” Faro said.
Residential units are also no longer planned for “Building 4000,” which will revert its planned height and use back to the approved 2021 Master Plan.
Future buildings will not exceed the height of current buildings either in construction or already standing.
The other main updated included future residential proposals that will provide 10% affordable housing on the Tuscan Village property — not at the affordable housing construction project on Main Street.
Faro said future tenants at Tuscan Village would enjoy amenities like spas, and popular restaurants like Sweetgreen and The Capital Grille.
The new tenants are all part of a “downtown” developers are trying to create. Faro highlighted wide sidewalks and green space to make a walkable Salem — and one that’s inviting to the public, not just Tuscan residents.
The project so far is 33% completed. The “downtown” opening will put the project at 60% finished once the Artisan Hotel opens in the fall and the Mercantile building next year.
“You don’t build a downtown in a year,” Gross said.
