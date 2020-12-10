SALEM, N.H. –– Developer Joe Faro and his team have been forced to pivot plans for the long-awaited Tuscan Village in response to the ongoing pandemic.
Proposed updates to the 170-acre mixed-use property are being presented to selectmen and members of the Planning Board for input and approval.
Notably, Faro is pointing to a portion of the property originally slated to be an office park, a need that was obliterated when the pandemic forced workers to stay home whenever possible.
“Coronavirus has been devastating for the office market. There’s not a built-to-suit office market happening right now,” he said.
Instead, Tuscan developers are proposing a change of use to “life science development,” including 8,000 square feet for limited office use, labs, research and development, as well as bio-manufacturing.
“We have an opportunity to work with one of many global companies that are talking about researching, developing and maybe even creating pharmaceuticals like the coronavirus vaccine, right here in, Salem, New Hampshire,” Faro said.
Other possible changes to the village’s master plans include nixing a 165-unit assisted living facility and 20 senior living duplexes for more residential units.
Selectwoman Cathy Ann Stacey said she is "not happy" about those possible losses, as well as a lack of workforce housing in Salem.
Faro responded that his team is working to “get some workforce housing in town, maybe not in Tuscan Village,” but nearby, possibly at the existing Tuscan Kitchen location, he said.
While those conversations and planning efforts are ongoing, retail spaces and restaurants are taking shape with more major projects expected to rise in the spring.
Pressed Cafe's core shell and site work is complete, according to developers. It is slated to open Spring 2021. A relocated Tuscan Market, along with L.L. Bean and Drive Custom Fit are about ready for tenant fit ups.
Chipotle could open in Tuscan Village in March, with other nearby tenants slated for opening in May 2021. The Beach Plum is under full construction with occupancy scheduled for April 2021.
What developers are calling “the crown jewel of the project” –– a five-story artisan hotel, banquet facility and wedding venue, along with 91 luxury apartments –– is expected to see construction come spring and open during Fall 2022.