Tuscan Village adds new twist

SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Village plans to bring rooftop dining to Salem.
"I think there's nothing like that around here," developer Joe Faro said, describing his inspiration as the Envoy Hotel in the Seaport in Boston.
An updated plan for the proposed hotel in Tuscan Village shows developers planning to add a sixth floor on top of part of the building. That would allow for the addition of a 5,313-square-foot rooftop dining area to the Tuscan Kitchen restaurant section of the hotel. The dining area and its bar would be open, with no roof, and possibly have heaters so people could enjoy it in cooler weather.
Faro said the rooftop addition will "bring a very cool vibe to Salem that doesn't really exist.''
The rooftop restaurant will be called the Tuscan Sky Bar, Faro said. He imagines people being able to watch sunsets while visiting the rooftop restaurant. Heaters in the winter may allow people to comfortably view from a high place Christmas decorations that will be put up around the village, he said.
The new plan also adds 34 apartment units to the building, Faro said. Those apartments will have access to all the hotel's amenities, he said.
Faro needs Planning Board approval to add the apartments, and also to increase the height of the building from 70 to 80 feet, as he proposes. It is expected to be the tallest building in the development and in Salem.
The hotel building sits at the center of the village's "downtown district,'' the commercial section of Tuscan Village, Faro said. The hotel's ground floor will contain some retail space, Faro's Tuscan Kitchen restaurant and also the lobby entrance to the 164-room hotel.
"It's a very cool city block design in the middle of the project," Faro said.
Just behind the hotel is a 20,000-square-foot outdoor event space where there can be weddings, and even a community Christmas tree put up in the winter, he said.
The updated plan also expands the banquet space from the previously approved 4,500 square feet to 12,184 square feet, Faro said. The plan also makes minor changes to the retail space, reducing it by 1,000 square feet, he said.
With the new design, the architecture has also been updated. The sketches in the plan show a variety of browns being used for the hotel. The previous plan featured yellow for the building.
"It's reminiscent of 1930s Chicago," Faro said of the new design. It will have the "old world downtown look and feel of an old city, but with the new downtown feeling," he said.
Faro said he is excited to move ahead with this part of the project. A few weeks ago he submitted major changes to the project to the Planning Board, replacing an assisted living facility with an apartment building. He said the plans were changed because of the current market in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The downtown commercial part of the project turns out to be COVID-friendly, he said.
"Honestly we didn't design it that way,'' Faro said, "but it's really open-air."