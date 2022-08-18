SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Village Salem will hold its annual car show Sunday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Car gurus can expect to see hundreds of exotic cars and enter a raffle for a chance to win a race lap with Joe Faro, where 100% of ticket purchases will be donated to Lazarus House in Lawrence.
The event will also include live music, family entertainment, food tents and exotic cars from Concorso Italiano.
Volunteers needed for the Wall That Heals
METHUEN — Based on overwhelming demand, more slots have been added for volunteers to help with hosting the Wall That Heals when it is on display in Methuen. The Wall will be at Potter Field on Pelham Street from Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. to Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. Please consider giving some of your time for this worthy event.
To volunteer as a greeter, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4BA9AF2CA6FCC16-volunteers.
To sign-up your group for a private one-hour guided tour, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4BA9AF2CA6FCC16-private.
Cline joins Haverhill Bank as vice president and controller
HAVERHILL — Evan S. Cline recently joined Haverhill Bank as vice president and controller.
Cline comes to Haverhill Bank with more than 25 years of experience in banking and finance, having most recently served as controller at GFA Federal Credit Union in Gardner. He previously held senior finance positions at Milford National Bank & Trust, People’s United Bank and First Trade Union Bank.
“Evan will play a strategic role at the bank, guiding financial reporting and increasing overall efficiency,” said President and CEO Thomas L. Mortimer.
Cline, of Northborough, received his bachelor’s from Brandeis University in 1987 and his Master’s of Business Administration from UMass Boston in 2002.
Andover woman graduates from leadership program
ANDOVER — Elizabeth Covino of Andover recently graduated from Leadership New Hampshire, a statewide program whose mission is “building a community of informed and engaged leaders.”
The 32 participants participating in this 10-month program were selected through a highly competitive process and began their educational journey on Sept. 14, 2021, with an opening retreat at the Barbara C. Harris Camp and Conference Center in Greenfield, NH.
Now in its 30th year, LNH has over 1,000 alumni, individuals who are working to strengthen New Hampshire communities and increase civic engagement. Graduates hold leadership positions in the private, nonprofit, and public sectors across the Granite State.
Covino is chief community relations officer at the YMCA of Greater Nashua, a position she has held since 2013. She also serves as president of the Rotary Club of Nashua.
Low-cost music and arts program registration
HAVERHILL — The Academy of Creative Arts at Trinity Church is now registering for its low-cost after-school music and arts program for Greater Haverhill children in grades 1 to 8.
Participants can explore their creativity and musicality through vocal, instrumental, theatre and art classes. The fall session starts Sept. 22. Classes meet Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Church, 26 White St. Registration is $10 per student with a discount for siblings and scholarships are available. There may be a small additional fee for snacks and materials. No child will be excluded for financial reasons.
Registration forms are available at www.urbanbridgesinc.org/acat. For more information, contact Janet King at jking@urbanbridgesinc.org or call 978-373-4244, mailbox 4.
