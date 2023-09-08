SALEM — Tuscan Village will hold its annual car show on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9 Via Toscana.
Car gurus can expect to see hundreds of exotic cars and enjoy live music and family entertainment. Eat delicious food while admiring European automobiles revving their engines at Concorso Italiano.
While spaces are limited, exotic car owners are welcome to register their car for a fee. A portion of the proceeds from registration fees will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem.
For more information, visit tuscanvillagesalem.com/concorsoitaliano.
Remembering a local artist
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Historical Society will honor the life, legacy and memory of Thomas M. “Tomaso” Schena, a beloved local artist who captured the images of hundreds of area denizens and business workers, with a one-day exhibit of his work on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 127 Main St.
The free exhibit at the society’s museum will feature dozens of original artworks rendered in his unique style.
Tomaso died on May 5 in Newton after a brief illness. He was 43 years old.
He was known for his mirthful spirit, unique style with markers and meandering about the community on his bicycle. Those who met him described him as “positive and optimistic” and having a warm smile.
The joy he received in drawing was only matched by the happiness of those whom he drew.
As part of the event, an initiative, For the Love of Markers , will collect art supplies. They will later be distributed to local youths.
For more information, call Mark Foynes at 603-832-8273.
Celebrate summer with apple pie
PLAISTOW — Elder Affairs will celebrate the end of the summer with an apple pie social on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Nelson Room at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St.
Guests will be served a slice, a scoop of ice cream and coffee. There will also be games and prizes.
The final deadline for registration is Monday, Sept. 11. Space is limited to 30 people.
Register with Jenn in the Recreation Office at 603-382-5200, ext. 9 or email recreation@plaistow.com.
Hampstead prepares for 275th birthday
HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Public Library and the Hampstead Historical Society are coauthoring the creation of a new Images of America book for the town in preparation for Hampstead’s 275th birthday celebration in 2024.
They ask for the public’s help for photos or postcards of Hampstead from 1965 and earlier. They need original images which capture landmarks, businesses, schools and people doing everyday routines
For more details about how to submit photos before the Nov. 4 deadline, visit the Hampstead Public Library’s website at HampsteadLibrary.org.
Deadline to register to vote
LONDONDERRY — The Supervisors of the Voter Checklist will meet at the Town Clerk’s Office, 268 Mammoth Road, to update and correct their checklist as well as register voters in a public session on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Those looking to register need to bring with them proof of Londonderry residency and citizenship as well as photo identification.
Applicants who don’t bring proof with them but are qualified can sign an affidavit stating they have the qualifications.
For more information, visit londonderrynh.gov.
