SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Village will hold its annual Independence Day festivities, kicking off a weekend of celebrations on July 1 through July 3 at Lake Park, 9 Via Toscana.
Start the weekend on July 1 with DRIVE AMERICA, an outdoor fitness spectacular. Join Drive Custom Fit at 9 a.m. for the first of the summer-long Tuscan Sweat Series.
On July 3, Tuscan Village will have activities all day leading up to its fireworks spectacular show. Beginning at noon, kids, families can enjoy the fun with face painters, balloon artists, live music, food trucks and a grand fireworks finale show at 9 p.m.
For more information and parking instructions, visit tuscanvillagesalem.com.
Free admission to active military
Exeter — The American Independence Museum has joined the Blue Star Museums initiative to provide free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families through Monday, Sept. 4.
Jennifer Carr, the museum's executive director, said active military have been able to find special meaning in the museum's collection and stories.
Home to a world-class collection of 3,000 historic artifacts, the museum develops programs, events, and exhibits that honor and invite inclusive and diverse perspectives.
For more information, visit independencemuseum.org.
Heritage Day to include car show
KINGSTON — The Friends of the Kingston Historical Museum will hold the first annual Kingston Heritage Day on Saturday, Aug. 5, on the Kingston Plains, Main Street.
The event will include the annual flea market, business showcase, artists and crafters and a car show.
The car show will be located in the center of the Kingston Plains and is an open invitation event to all vehicle makes and models. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a minimum donation of $5 requested.
There is no admission charge to the public.
Vendors looking to participate in the swap meet, flea market or business showcase should contact Ruth Albert at 603-642-5508 or Lesley Hume at kingstonmuseumfriends@gmail.com for an application.
Cruise night at Meetinghouse Park
HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead’s Meetinghouse Park Concert Series will hold its second cruise night in conjunction with its oldies concert night on Tuesday, July 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the park, 11 Main St.
Car owners are invited to bring their classic cars to display. Parking for those cars will be at the St. Anne parking lot adjacent to the Meetinghouse Park field, 11 Main St., and Emerson Avenue.
Popular oldies band, The Reminisants, will perform a free concert that night, playing favorites from the 1950s and 1960s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For information about entering the classic car exhibit, call 603-560-5069.
Danville town-wide yard sale
DANVILLE — The Danville Recreation committee will hold a town-wide yard sale on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The yard sale takes place rain or shine.
A map of participating locations can be found at townofdanville.org.
