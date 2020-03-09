Tuttle rape trial pushed off, again, to June 

BRENTWOOD — A North Andover teen accused of raping a girl twice in the back seat of his car on Feb.17, 2019 will face a jury in June rather than this month, according to court documents.
Eliezer Tuttle's five-day trial, originally scheduled for Oct. 2019, was pushed to the end of March and then again in recent weeks. It is now slated for June 22.
Tuttle has remained held without bail since his arrest 13 months ago, according to his attorney, Nicole Reilly.
“It was necessary to change the trial date, over the county prosecutor’s objection, as we the defense are continually being provided discovery in the matter,” she said.
Discovery — or potential evidence — is the same reasoning Reilly provided when asked about the trial being pushed last year.
Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said her office does not support continuances in cases of this nature.
"It's extremely difficult for the victim to gear up for a trial related to a traumatic event and then be told that it's continued," she said. "Every time we call and tell them about a new court date, it brings up the event all over again. We think it re-victimizes them. We hate to see that happen."
She noted it is not out of the ordinary for a jury trial to be continued at least once.
Records show that Tuttle was on probation for indecent assault of a classmate at North Andover High School when he was arrested on the rape charges in Epping and Salem, New Hampshire.
In the case he remains jailed for, a local girl reported that she was attacked to Salem police Feb. 18, 2019, the day after she said the rapes happened, according to police records.
The girl said she first met Tuttle at the Mall at Rockingham Park before they made plans to go out to eat in Salem. Instead, Tuttle raped her twice in the back seat of his car, according to the victim.
“They agreed to meet and the man picked her up,” Salem police Lt. Joe Keating said. “They went to a local restaurant but never went inside.”
Police wrote in a report that Tuttle held the girl down against her will and hindered her breathing.
She also said that after the Salem attack, Tuttle drove her to a movie theater in Epping, about a half hour away, where she was attacked again, according to police.
Police said they interviewed the victim and members of her family before arresting Tuttle.
The cases from both Salem and Epping are being rolled into one and will be prosecuted by Assistant County Attorney Melissa Fales.
Two other North Andover High classmates have claimed Tuttle sexually assaulted them over the last several years.
Other than the case for which Tuttle was on probation, no charges were filed against him regarding the other allegations.
Tuttle’s parents have maintained his innocence through a public statement issued by Reilly in April 2019.
“Our son stands accused of a crime he did not commit,” the statement reads. “Yet a barrage of reports in the media have and continue to mischaracterize and vilify him.”