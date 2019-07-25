PLAISTOW — Two Timberlane staff members tendered their resignations Thursday night at the Timberlane Regional School Board meeting, parting with best wishes from the board and Superintendent Earl Metzler.
Board members voted unanimously to accept the resignations of Christi Michaud, Executive Director of Assessment and Accountability and Maureen Marino, a Timberlane Regional High School Special Education ASD Teacher.
"Well, I guess this is never easy," Metzler said of Michaud's resignation. "(I'm) certainly very happy, happy for Christi, certainly sad for us."
Metzler said Michaud was "not just a colleague, but a friend of all of ours." He called her an outstanding employee, and said there was "nothing but praise for her work."
Accepting an Assistant Superintendent position elsewhere, her resignation will be effective as of Aug. 9.
Board member Susan Sherman motioned to accept Michaud's resignation with "regrets and best wishes."
Noting her resignation as also difficult, Metzler said Marino "for personal reasons has resigned from her position."
Board member Brian Boyle motioned to accept Marino's resignation also with regret and best wishes.
Metzler then noted three teacher nominations.
High school science teacher Stephanie Lehman, high school science teacher Jocelyn Fraga Muller, and middle school special education reading Teacher Erika Mahon were appointed by unanimous vote by the school board.