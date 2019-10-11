PELHAM — A two-alarm fire did extensive damage to a house at 17 Campbell Road Friday afternoon.
There were no injuries, according to fire Lt. Daniel Rooney.
Engine 4 and Tanker 1 were dispatched at 3:41 p.m. Police said smoke was showing from the residence. Upon arrival, fire Lt. John Ignatowicz also saw heavy smoke and reported a working fire.
The occupant was out of the home and told Ignatowicz that no person or pet was inside. Crews entered the house and had some difficulty finding the fire due to heavy smoke conditions, Rooney said. Fire was found in the laundry room and had extended up into the attic.
Chief James Midgley called for extra tankers for water supply and a second alarm was struck. The fire was brought under control at 4:08 p.m.
The occupant of the home was evaluated by emergency medical services but not transported to a hospital, according to Rooney.
There was major fire and smoke damage throughout the entire house.The Pelham Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze.
Six engines and five tankers battled the flames. Pelham firefighters were assisted by crews from Salem, Windham, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua and Hampstead as well as the Massachusetts communities of Dracut, Methuen and Haverhill.