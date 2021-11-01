HAVERHILL — Police say they have charged two boys in connection with a shooting incident that was reported on the night of Oct. 14 in Lafayette Square.
Police said two Haverhill boys, ages 15 and 16, were arrested for their involvement in the shooting, which involved multiple shots being fired. There were no reported injuries or damages, police said.
Police previously indicated they responded to a call of shots fired around 6:42 p.m. in the area of the EZ Mart at 2 Hilldale Ave. in Lafayette Square.
Charges against the boys include assault to murder, possession of a firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
Police said that because the two boys are juveniles, they are not allowed to release their names.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Detective William O’Connell at 978-722-1553.