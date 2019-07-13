UPDATE,9:45 P.M.
According to the Essex County District Attorney's office, an 8-year-old died in the crash. A suspect is in custody.
UPDATE, 9:09 P.M.
Massachusetts State Police just tweeted that someone died in the crash.
MSP Recon and crime scene assisting @lawrencepolice with fatal crash investigation @ Andover and Parker St in #Lawrence.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 14, 2019
We are checking with state and local police to find out more about the victims.
UPDATE, 7:26 P.M.
LAWRENCE — "I called 911 and told them I need everything — I need an ambulance, cops, everything," Diane George of Lawrence said.
A two-car crash occurred in front of Happy Time Laundromat on Parker Street in Lawrence.
George came out of her home shortly after 6 p.m. after hearing a skid and a crash.
Two girls were laying in the street, she said. Two of her neighbors were helping them, and one man walked over to a smoking car to get the passenger out, she said.
"This place is dangerous around here," George said. She said people typically "fly" around the corner.
The two cars at the scene — a black Honda Civic and a white G37X Infinity — appeared to be totaled near intersection of Andover Street and Parker Street.
Information wasn't immediately available about the victims of the crash or any possible injuries.
George said there was a family of four in the Honda and a couple in the Infinity.
"I haven’t seen a crash this bad," George said.
She’s been living in a house near the intersection for about a year and a half and has seen smaller accidents.
Lawrence and Massachusetts State Police remain at the scene investigating.
This story is still developing and will be updated as more information is available at eagletribune.com.
-------
LAWRENCE — City police and firefighters are at the scene of a two-car crash on Parker Street near Happy Time laundromat.
No details from police were immediately available.
The two cars involved appeared to be totaled.
Traffic is being diverted from the area, between Andover and Farnham streets.
This story is still developing and will be updated as more information is available at eagletribune.com.