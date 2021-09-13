HAVERHILL — Two Ward Hill residents, Cailyn Scharneck, a graduate of Central Catholic High School and her brother Colin Scharneck, a graduate of Brewster Academy, were each awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Essex Agricultural Society.
The two recently attended the Topsfield Fair’s annual volunteer picnic to be recognized for their academic achievement and were presented with a book titled, “200 Years of the Topsfield Fair,” in addition to their scholarship, before they begin their college classes this fall.
The Essex Agricultural Society, the organization that runs the Topsfield Fair, distributed $37,000 in scholarships this year to 23 high school graduates.