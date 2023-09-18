WINDHAM — A three-car collision Sunday night on I-93 left two people hospitalized after two of the three vehicles rolled over, according to the Windham Fire Department.
At approximately 10 p.m. Sunday, first responders were called to mile marker 8 on Interstate 93 southbound for a vehicle collision.
Derry emergency responders were the first to the scene, and reported heavy damage to three vehicles, two of which had rolled over and landed on their sides.
A sedan was on the median of the highway, and was the only vehicle that had not flipped over. The other two were both rolled on their sides, a pickup truck in the middle of the highway and the other, a smaller SUV, in the low-speed breakdown lane.
Responders found a female occupant of the sedan badly injured upon arrival. They treated her at the scene before taking her to Elliot Hospital in Manchester. A male in the sedan was also injured and was also taken by Windham responders to Elliot.
At this time, there is no update on the condition of either individual.
Windham Fire Chief Tom McPherson said the cause of the accident is being investigated by New Hampshire State Police Troop B.
Katelyn Sahagian can be contacted at ksahagian@northofboston.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.