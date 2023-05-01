LAWRENCE — Two men who are hospitalized for gunshot wounds were arrested and arraigned Monday in connection with a fatal shooting at a house party on Royal Street early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Saul Enrique Morales Espinosa, 22, of Lawrence, and Joshual Ramirez, 20, also of Lawrence, were each charged with two felony counts: carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm, according to information released by Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker late Monday afternoon.
Desiderio Arias, 18, was killed in the 3 a.m. shooting Sunday at 5 Royal St., Apt. 3. Five others were also wounded.
Espinosa and Ramirez both pleaded not guilty during remote arraignments held Monday before Lawrence District Court Judge Stephen Geary, according to Tucker.
Espinosa remains hospitalized in Boston with gunshot wounds while Ramirez remains hospitalized locally, also with gunshot wounds, according to the release.
Each was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on May 9.
Espinosa was represented by attorney Colin Farhart of North Andover and Ramirez was represented by attorney Jon Andrews of Groveland, according to the information released by Tucker's office.
The case remains under active investigation state troopers assigned to Tucker's office and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.
The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section is also assisting with the case, according to Tucker's office.
Arias, of 128 Boxford St., was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital early Sunday.
Espinosa and another person were flown by medical helicopter to Boston hospitals for additional treatment.
None of the survivors’ conditions were immediately available for release, according to Tucker's office.
