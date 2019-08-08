SALEM, N.H. — Two men accused of stealing from Lowe's Home Improvement store turned themselves into police Wednesday.
Kelvin Trinidad, 36, of 103 Woodland St., Lawrence, and Lucas Almonte of 141 Center St., Methuen, were charged with four counts each of organized retail crime theft of over $1,500.
Trinidad and Almonte are accused of stealing construction equipment, according to Deputy Chief Joel Dolan.
"They were working with an employee at Lowe's to steal merchandise and paid nothing or next to nothing for thousands of dollars worth of equipment," Dolan said.
Dolan did not say if the employee for Lowe's was charged with any crime.