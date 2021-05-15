Two people rescued from early morning Derry fire

DERRY — Two people had to be rescued from an early morning fire Saturday after one of them called 911, saying she was trapped in a bathroom.
According to Derry fire officials, when the first 911 call was received at 4:14 a.m. on Saturday reporting a fire at 49 Berry Road, all staffed Derry firefighters were operating or responding to a report of smoke at a separate multiple-family dwelling across town.
49 Berry Road, a single family, one-story wood frame home at with a walkout basement, is located in an area of the town where there are no fire hydrants.
The Derry Fire Alarm Communications Center dispatched Derry Engine 2, diverted from another call, to Berry Road, along with a Londonderry ladder, medic unit and battalion chief, a Windham engine and assistant chief, tanker trucks from Chester, Auburn and Hampstead, and an engine from Pelham.
Shortly after, Derry firefighters were released from the previous incident and responded to Berry Road as well. While they were responding, Derry Fire Alarm Communications Center received additional 911 calls, including from a woman inside 49 Berry Road who said she was trapped in the first-floor bathroom.
Firefighters encountered heavy flames on the front and side of the home. Derry Police also assisted with the removal of two residents from the home, fire officials said.
At the time of the fire, the home was occupied by a man and a woman, both of whom were evaluated at the scene and refused treatment.
No firefighters were injured battling the blaze, but two police officers were evaluated at Parkland Medical Center for minor smoke inhalation and were released, officials said.
Londonderry, Windham, Chester, Auburn, and Pelham firefighters aided at the scene. Stations were covered by the Hudson, Salem, Manchester and Hampstead fire departments, officials said.
With the home severely damaged, the American Red Cross was contacted to aid the people living there.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Derry Fire Prevention Bureau.