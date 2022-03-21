ANDOVER — The two candidates for Select Board are running unopposed because there are two seats to fill. Each will be elected to a three-year term.
Longtime board member Alex Vispoli is seeking reelection and Melissa M. Danisch is seeking the seat that will be vacated by Dick Howe. Howe only served one year after former Select Board member Dan Koh resigned his seat because of work obligations.
Candidates were sent the same questions and answers were only edited for length and style.
Melissa M. Danisch, Lawyer
Currently serves on the Trustee of Punchard Free School Trust for her second term. Previously on the Andover Revenue and Expenditure Task Force, Andover Board of Registrars, Memorial Hall Library Board of Trustees, Andover Soccer Association as a board member and coach and a board member for the League of Women Voters of Andover and North. Andover.
Reason for running: I am running for Select Board because I love Andover. I am proud to grow up here and raise my family here. I believe in public service and the importance of active participation in our community.
I want to bring my perspective to the Select Board – as a 50+ year resident, a parent, a taxpayer, a lawyer, a volunteer — to help build consensus that will strengthen our community’s foundation. I want to look for ways to ensure Andover’s future success through today’s thoughtful planning. I want to be on the Select Board that collaborates with stakeholders and seeks solutions.
Top priorities: One of my top priorities is for our local economy to grow equitably and thoughtfully. The Town Yard redevelopment will redefine the parameters of the downtown and be the cornerstone of the Historic Mill District. Our residents must continue to play a role in the ongoing planning.
Another priority is investment in infrastructure. Improved infrastructure makes Andover safer and attract new businesses. Growing our commercial tax base can help lessen the burden of local taxes on families and seniors.
Last priority is community-building. Helping one another has been Andover’s strength. It’s integral to successfully addressing any of our challenges.
Alex Vispoli, Leading business development teams in US and Europe for a software company specializing in data integrity.
Currently serves on the Andover Select Board for his sixth term. Initiated the creation of the Andover Economic Development Council, the Andover Design Review Board, and the Andover Zoning Bylaw Study Committee. Prior to serving on the select board, served on the recycling and solid waste study committee. Member of the Service Club of Andover and the Knights of Columbus.
Reason for running: I will continue to be accessible, responsive to residents’ issues and concerns and leverage my experience on their behalf. I want to continue to serve the residents of Andover, driving a thoughtful increase in economic development to reduce the dependence on residential property taxes, including the development of the old town yard site and the Historic Mill District. Continue my work focusing on the long-term financial health of Andover while staying focused on reducing the rate of annual property tax increases. Continue to maintain Andover as a quality, desirable, and safe community where to all generations can enjoy Andover’s quality of life.
Top priorities: Finalization of the land disposition and mixed-use development of Old Town Yard. Passive and active recreation expansion including the Rec Park master plan expansion and development of a plan for the recent Chandler Road land acquisition and exploration/development of a potential Andover Rail Trail. Expansion of sidewalks. Continued replacement of older water supply mains. Route 133 traffic improvement project. Improve Merrimack and Shawsheen River access. Continue to market Andover as a destination. Continue the progress of growth in the Historic Mill District. Improve town communications to keep residents better informed and provide a better way to contact and connect with the town.
Two vie for moderator
Longtime Town Moderator Sheila Doherty is facing a challenge from Keith Saxton to be the person running Town Meeting Day and appointing people to the Finance Committee.
Candidates were sent the same questions and answers were only edited for length and style.
Sheila M. Doherty, Insurance Broker
Previous town experience: First elected Moderator in 2007 and served on the Planning Board
Top priorities in office: To continue to appoint quality residents to the Town Finance Committee. To continue to be an impartial, objective presence in conducting Town Meeting. To look forward to the implementation of Town Meeting improvements as recommended in the 2-year study of the Town Governance Study Committee.
What is your approach to public comment during Town Meeting: The Town Meeting sets the approach for public comment. In recent history the proponent is given 5 minutes for a presentation and members of the public are given 3 minutes to comment. These time limits, can be extended at the discretion of the Moderator. The meeting members VOTE on this at every meeting as the way they want to conduct their meeting. My use of the discretion the meeting GIVES me is saying, these limits are not an absolute, Madame Moderator, if you feel they should be extended, go ahead and do that. I rarely will shorten the time unless there are a significant number of people who want to speak, and then I will shorten the time so more residents can speak.
Keith M. Saxon, Senior Manager EHS & Facilities
Previous town experience: Greater Lawrence Technical School Improvement Council (current), Recycling Committee, Conservation Commissioner, Solid Waste Advisory Committee, Storm Water Committee and Elected Town Meeting Member for three years in Needham before moving to Andover.
Top priorities: Establish a full model set-of-rules so that every participant is on equal footing. Ensure the rules are applied equally and impartially to all including use of a digital timer so that every speaker is allowed the same time.
Approach to public comments during Town Meeting: Actively encourage it by removing barriers including education beforehand at Town Meeting 101. Town Meeting is the citizen legislature. The citizens have the power and it is their voices that should be heard above all. The citizens should always retain the right to make amendments to articles at the meeting.