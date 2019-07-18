ANDOVER — Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash at the intersection of High Street and Haverhill Street Thursday afternoon, according to police Lt. Edward Guy.
Guy said there were three people in one car, and only the driver in the other.
At the time of the crash, Guy said the lights at the intersection were on flash. In one direction they were flashing red, and in the other direction they were flashing yellow. He said there was an earlier issue with the lights not working properly, but they had since been fixed.
Guy said the lights, however, were not the cause, and the crash is under investigation by police.