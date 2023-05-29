SANDOWN — The Two To Lou Music Festival will take place on Saturday, July 15, from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Sandlot Sports & Entertainment, 56 North Road.
Performers include Desolation Angels, Beetlejuice, Panorama, Preciphist, Aden Perin, The Space Heaters, IDC, Bagga Ragz, The Experiment, Dave Amato, River Sang Wild, Casey Clark, Damaged Goods, Hot Pasta and Timberlane Scholarship recipient Nora Theberge.
The cost is $25 per person. Proceeds benefit the Louis T. Festo Memorial Scholarship Fund.
For more information, visit twotolou.com.
NH holds a free fishing day
CONCORD — New Hampshire’s free fishing day is on Saturday, June 3.
On this day, state residents and nonresidents can fish in the state without a fishing license. All other fishing regulations apply and must be followed, including season dates and bag limits.
“Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for anglers of all skill levels to discover — or rediscover — what makes fishing in the Granite State so special, and it’s a great day for family and friends to enjoy the outdoors together,” said Dianne Timmins, inland fisheries chief for New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Consider including a few fishing holes in plans because some locations may be crowded.
Find much more information about fishing in New Hampshire at fishnh.com/fishing.
Blood drive planned in Derry
DERRY — The Derry Police Department will hold a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Wednesday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road.
All blood type donors are welcome. All donors will also receive pizza and special treats. Schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org. Use sponsor code, DERRYPOLICE.
Register now for BBQ competition
HAMPSTEAD — Registration is open for Hampstead Civic Club’s amateur BBQ competition, which takes place on June 24 at Meetinghouse Park.
The competition is part of the town’s Fourth of July celebrations. Contestants will cook all day during the competition before submitting their meat entries for judging by 5 p.m. that day.
Registration is $60 and includes two cuts of meat — pork and brisket.
More information about the competition can be found at hampsteadcivicclub.org.
Pride Festival set for June 11 in Windham
WINDHAM — Windham’s third annual Pride Festival is set for Sunday, June 11, from noon to 3 p.m. at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road.
The festival is hosted by Windham Citizens for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and is a free, family-friendly event featuring live music, food trucks, games for all ages, raffles, drag performances and more. The organization works to increase and celebrate diversity in Windham, including race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability, country of origin, religion and age.
Local organizations and businesses will be on hand offering information, displays and activities for all ages.
For more information visit windhamdei.org.
Concert series set in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — The Concerts on the Common summer series is set to begin Wednesday, June 7 and will continue through Aug. 16.
Concerts are held on the Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The summer season traditionally begins with student musicians from Londonderry High School taking the bandstand stage.
“This is such a special evening, as it is the last concert for the Londonderry High School graduating seniors,” concert organizers said in a press release. “We think that is one reason why you can feel the energy the students put into this concert every year.
Concerts will move inside the high school in inclement weather.
For a complete lineup of performers for 2023, visit concertsonthecommon.org.
More information is available by emailing concertsonthecommon@gmail.com.
Strawberry Festival planning underway
WINDHAM — The Friends of the Library of Windham will host the 38th annual Strawberry Festival and Book Fair on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road.
The day will include plenty of strawberry shortcake and other food, books, entertainment, games, raffles, dunk tanks and much more.
Proceeds will support Nesmith Library programs and community efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.