The Democratic primary for New Hampshire's governor is heating up.
With less than one week to go until primary ballots are cast on Sept. 8, state Sen. Dan Feltes, D-Concord, and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky are vying for the party nomination.
Both Democrats are making the argument they are the best one to take on Gov. Chris Sununu who is seeking his third term in office. Both have law backgrounds and gone up against Sununu in various political battles — Feltes as the State Senate Majority Leader and Volinsky as an Executive Councilor.
Feltes — the son of a furniture factory worker — started his career as a legal aid lawyer and said his legislative experience makes him ready to tackle the role of governor on day one.
"I know that working together, we can look out for working people, working families, and that's gonna be my guidepost," Feltes said. "It always has been and always will be."
Volinsky's law background includes representing the Claremont School District against the state of New Hampshire to get more equitable school funding. As governor, he wants to continue seeking equitable solutions for education funding while not leaning on property taxes and he wants to move New Hampshire into a more environmentally-friendly direction, he said.
"Our two highest priorities are cutting taxes for the majority of your Hampshire citizens and combatting climate change," Volinsky said. "I was the Claremont School funding lawyer and I've been working on fighting against how unfair our tax system is and improving the quality of our schools for almost 30 years."
One of the major differences between Feltes and Volinsky is the "pledge" to not have a broad-based income tax. Feltes has said that he will not welcome a broad-based income tax to fund the state, while Volinsky said that and every option is on the table.
Feltes also favors closing corporate tax loopholes to provide more education funding, like the state's most recent budget did, he said.
"I don't support a broad-based income tax for workers on the ground or front line workers or teachers or nurses," Feltes said. "They shouldn't pay broad-based income tax what we did in the last budget ... is close loopholes for big multi-state, multi-national corporations in New Hampshire's corporate tax code to secure $140 million in new education spending for our schools relieving some of the pressure on property taxes."
Feltes is a proponent of the paid family leave program as put forth multiple times in the past two year. The leave program has an option for employers to choose to have an employee payroll deduction to help fund leave. However, he differentiates that from an income tax because it is funding the specific program and offers employers other alternatives not to pass along the cost to workers.
Volinsky said he wants to work with the legislature to find a way to cut property taxes, which he says is the most unfair broad-based tax for New Hampshire residents.
"So New Hampshire already has a broad-based tax, and New Hampshire has chosen the most unfair and inequitable broad-based tax (property taxes)," Volinsky said. "So I support swapping out the unfair property tax for other approaches that are more fair and more equitable."
Feltes and Volinsky can both agree that Sununu's approach to getting back to school in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic is not what they would each do.
Feltes released a policy on his website called the "Live Free and Learn Safe" plan that laid out public health standards and guidance for going back to school. He also said more funding is needed to help schools reopen.
"I'm of that fundamental belief that we're all in this together, not you're on your own," Feltes said. "And then Sununu punted everything to the local level, just like Trump wanted everything to the state level. It's not a surprise."
Volinsky would be putting more resources into schools as they reopen.
"As schools are opening, you'll see that some schools have resources and therefore have more flexibility," Volinsky said. "And other schools lack resources and are very limited in what they can do. So this should not be a resource-driven decision."
Another thing both candidates agree on: They won't be using veto power as often as Sununu.
"I think that's the most immature way to govern," Volinsky said. "I think if you disagree with the Legislature on policy issues, you should work with them during the legislative session or have your staff doing so that you come to an agreement where you can. I understand ultimately, there may be points on which you cannot agree."