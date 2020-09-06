Two men are facing off in the GOP contest for sheriff of Rockingham County.
Incumbent Sheriff Charles "Chuck" Massahos of Salem, New Hampshire, is being challenged by Kevin Coyle, a prosecutor, former Derry town councilor and current county commissioner for District 3.
Democratic sheriff candidate Patrick William Rivard is running unopposed in the primary and will move on to the Nov. 3 final election to face the winner of the Republican primary.
Here's a closer look at the two men running for the Republican spot:
Kevin Coyle
Age: 55
Occupation: Attorney focused primarily on prosecution, practicing since 1994.
Education: Pinkerton Academy graduate, 1983; Keene State College graduate, 1987, bachelor's degree in economics; graduated from Campbell University Law School in 1994.
Family: Wife Kate children Stryker, Terry and Chrissy.
Elective experience: Two terms on Derry Town Council, eight years as Rockingham County commissioner.
Why running for sheriff of Rockingham County: I'm seeking the job because the incumbent has proven he is incapable of doing the job. He doesn't understand the basic function of the job, doesn't understand the budget process. I will return the Sheriff's Department to its core function and not continue to expand the department unnecessarily.
Issues you hope to address if elected: The Sheriff's Department has a patrol division that primarily works Monday through Friday during the day. This does not provide what the police departments in Rockingham County need. Local departments need help at night and on weekends when their staffing is low. If I'm elected, I will focus on the needs of the communities that pay for our services.
Charles "Chuck" Massahos
Age: 61
Occupation: Business owner in Londonderry since 1999, more than 40 years business experience.
Family: Wife Lisa, two children.
Elective experience: Current sheriff of Rockingham County.
Why running for sheriff of Rockingham County: I've had 32 years in law enforcement, including years as a part-time auxiliary New Hampshire state trooper. Being the sheriff is leadership, putting the right people in the right place for the job. I've completed that. I want to continue to serve the people of Rockingham County, to provide the best possible law enforcement services available. My opponent has no law enforcement experience.
Issues you hope to address if elected: I've campaigned on (success) of the Rockingham County Drug Task Force, and the largest seizure of fentanyl in the state's history. I will continue to fight to keep these these drugs away from children, families and friends. I campaigned on improving active shooter preparation and other critical incident preparedness. My department has worked with and supported safety in schools, emergency services, businesses, houses of worship, etc.