EXETER — Thousands of earthlings are anticipated to gather at the Exeter UFO Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, with various events around Town Hall.
The event is based on the “Incident at Exeter” when 18-year-old Norman Muscarello reportedly told Exeter Police he saw a UFO in Kensington 58 years ago. The officers also witnessed the object in the sky.
The incident is said to be one of the best documented UFO sightings in history.
The Exeter Area Kiwanis Club have hosted the annual UFO Festival for the last 10 years. It’s become an anticipated event with more and more people flocking to Exeter since its inception.
Upwards of 3,000 people attended the two-day event in 2022, said Bob Cox, president of the Exeter Kiwanis.
A trolley will take believers to the “Incident at Exeter” site and attendees can enter their pets in an alien costume pet parade. The alien happenings continue with children activities and various speakers throughout the weekend.
Cox said he believes interest in UFOs among festival goers continues to rise each year.
While Cox helps plan the annual event, don’t call him a full-blown believer of extraterrestrial life just yet.
“I’d be exaggerating if I said I was a true-blue believer of UFOs,” Cox said. “But I’m very open-minded with new information coming out now with the government. It’s something relevant today.”
While the event is local, visitors and speakers come from all over the United States and globe.
He said he’s heard people plan vacations in New England so they can attend this festival. Visitors have flown in from Hawaii and California, and even internationally. A family from Taiwan came for it last year, Cox added.
Attendees are not the only ones who travel great distance to make the unique event. Speakers are flying in from Roswell, Florida and New York as well as local New England authors and investigators holding talks.
Paranormal and UFO researcher and author Peter Robbins is among the many who will lead all-day discussions on everything including cover-ups, alien abductions, local paranormal activity, ancient findings and even Bigfoot.
“All the talks are tied to UFOs, but some go a little out of line,” Cox said with a laugh.
The talks may be out of this world, but everything is in good fun and for a good cause. The festival is the organization’s only fundraiser of the year.
“Our whole theme as an organization is saving and helping children,” Cox said.
Proceeds benefit the the Kiwanis’ charitable endeavors like sending children to YMCA camps or providing scholarships.
Exeter police will join the festivities for the second year. On Sept. 2, they will sell a special edition alien patch to raise funds for the department’s comfort dog program.
“Our comfort dog Maple has been such a great addition to the department and to the community,” Poulin said. “She has been busy with both fun community building events and also with those difficult or challenging times.”
Chief Stephan Poulin came up with the idea last year when comfort dog Maple joins their ranks. The opportunity also served as a way for the department to highlight its role in the 1965 UFO sighting.
“I always loved the history of the Exeter Police being involved in this particular event and sighting,” Poulin said in a email. “I wanted to embrace the UFO festival in a unique way that could be fun as well.”
All 250 patches for the 2022 festival sold out in 15 minutes, he said. There will be more patches available at this year, as the department expects a high demand for the patch sporting an alien police officer offering a peace sign.
