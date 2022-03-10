HAVERHILL — Residents are invited to join with Mayor Fiorentini Friday, March 11, at 11 a.m. outside City Hall to raise the flag of Ukraine and raise money to support the Ukrainian people, including an estimated 2 million refugee families fleeing their war-ravaged homeland. The mayor’s office is researching and vetting the best charities to donate to and donations will be accepted at this event to pay for food, medical care, and emergency support.
Haverhill offers ‘attorney-of-the-day’ for local veterans
HAVERHILL — The city’s Veterans Services Office is now offering free access to a local attorney on the second Wednesday of each month.
The “attorney-of-the-day” service will be offered at the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., in half-hour time blocks between 9 a.m. and noon. Appointments can be made by calling the Veterans Service Office at 978-374-2351.
Interim Veterans Services Agent Ralph Basiliere has secured a local attorney who has agreed to meet and offer legal advice to veteran at no charge.
“It’s very common for vets to have legal questions about a situation and they don’t know what to do or if they have a case,” Basiliere said. “The idea is to meet veterans where they are and give them the support and help they need.”
Mayor James Fiorentini approved the lawyer-of-the-day program as a trial after receiving the request from Basiliere.
“I think it’s a great idea and something that could be very helpful, and I applaud Mr. Basiliere for taking the initiative,” Fiorentini said.
Time to celebrate New England Museum Week
HAVERHILL — The Museum of Printing will open its doors for all Tuesday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. See the past and present of printing and the book arts. Type on an antique typewriter, see early computers, peruse one of the 8,000 books in the library. Load a free app and listen to a virtual guide. All for free on this special day.
The Museum of Printing is at 15 Thornton Ave.
Chamber networking event planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking mixer Tuesday, March 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Spicket River Brewery, 56 Island St.
Includes appetizers and a cash bar and a business card drawing for door prizes. Bring a prize for the raffle. Pre-register and bring a guest for free and when they join you receive a $50 restaurant gift card. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non members.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com, call 978-686-0900 or email office@merrimackvalleychamber.com.