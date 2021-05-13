LOWELL – UMass Lowell honored its 4,582 graduates with ceremonies this week.
Despite the pandemic, the college was able to offer graduates the chance to safely celebrate their success through a combination of virtual ceremonies and the in-person presentation of their diploma covers with a family photo at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.
“For those of you joining us in person, we're thrilled that you are able to walk across the stage with family and friends present," said Chancellor Jacquie Moloney. "As graduates, I imagine there is both a sense of tremendous pride but also a sense of relief in receiving your diploma after enduring a time when the world around you was under a siege of challenges."
“Just as UMass Lowell has impacted you, you have all left a powerful impact on us," she added. "In 1,000 ways, you, the Class of 2021, have enhanced and improved this university.”
The three-day Commencement celebration began on Wednesday with a ceremony for graduates who earned doctoral degrees.
A series of brief, small ceremonies on Thursday and Friday at the Tsongas Center recognized graduates who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees. At these ceremonies, graduates, accompanied by up to two guests, walked into the Tsongas Center and then crossed the stage, received their diploma covers and had an official photo taken before departing. Strict social distancing and other safety measures were in place during all in-person Commencement events.
Thursday’s ceremony included the presentation of an honorary doctoral degree to Ron Insana, senior analyst and contributor to CNBC and MSNBC networks, as well as the Chancellor’s Medal for Public Service and Civic Engagement to Market Basket, the 104-year-old supermarket chain founded in Lowell that now employs more than 25,000 people and is well known for its generous profit-sharing plan, for two charitable foundations and support for scholarships for UMass Lowell students.
Friday’s ceremony features Deepak Chopra – founder of The Chopra Foundation, a nonprofit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global receiving a doctor of humane letters – who, along with UMass Lowell graduate and founder of The Born to Run Foundation Noelle Lambert, addressed the Class of 2021. Their speeches will be viewable Friday at www.uml.edu/commencement.
“Dear friends, you are now on a new journey," according to Chopra's remarks, made available ahead of his actual speech. "This is a rite of passage. Your education has primed you now to go in search of the meaning of life, the meaning of success, and the purpose for which you're all here, you, I, and all human beings.”
The student Commencement address was delivered by Jamie Smorczewski of Danvers, a student-veteran graduating with a master’s degree in security studies.
Andrew Marshall of Boxford, a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” graduating with a degree in music business, performed the national anthem. Other Commencement participants were UMass Lowell Provost Joseph Hartman, UMass System Trustee and UMass Lowell graduate Mary Burns and Lowell Mayor John Leahy.