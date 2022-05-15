UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney has had a storied tenure at her university in a nearly four-decade career.
She’s implemented change at the university to where it’s growing it into a leading public college.
Moloney will step down in her current role after this year’s commencement.
The Tewksbury native graduated from UML. She held several positions before being named chancellor in 2015. Moloney saw the university’s evolution into an inclusive campus with bustling enrollment, state-of-the-art laboratories, 19 new buildings and a thriving culture.
As she prepares to step down, Moloney reflected on her legacy and saw her accomplishments as part of the university’s culture and credits her team’s commitment to its students.
“I’ve always said, if you put the students’ needs in front of you, you’ll always do the right thing,” Moloney said. “My first class was a summer class and I barely kept up with the students, but was so impressed with their eagerness and drive. That has always motivated me. Each program I helped create was appreciated by our students. It inspires and drives us to do more.”
Her accomplishments span from online education to the campus’ physical expansion by 60% while creating a sustainability initiative to contribute to the reduction of climate change at the same time.
Moloney has helped increased school funding which elevated campus life.
She developed entrepreneurial programs such as the DifferenceMaker to help students excel outside the classroom and after college.
UMass Lowell alumnus and philanthropist Brian Rist sees her student-first mindset as her leadership’s strength. Rist said Moloney’s accomplishments served the school with its modernization while improving Lowell. Through it all, he said Moloney remained accessible to the student body.
“She is the embodiment of the students at Lowell,” Rist said. “You take someone who was a first-generation [college student] and it shows what can happen if you work hard and stay focused. She never was just a chancellor, but also a working-class person.”
Rist returned to UML to receive his MBA and an honorary doctorate degree with his wife this weekend.
Over the last few decades, he experienced Moloney’s impact with programs like DifferenceMaker which teaches students how to put together a business plan.
An entrepreneur himself, he said her belief in the program captivated him to be involved since its creation. That passion led Rist to establish a deanship at UML and help students with the tools to grow professionally.
Moloney hopes her legacy will show her advocacy to create opportunities for students to excel outside of UML’s walls and encourage entrepreneurship.
“I’ve been a strong champion of making sure that our students have every opportunity to apply what they are learning in the classroom to outside of the classroom,” Moloney said. “It’s why I created the DifferenceMaker program where 8,000 students train and learn how to create an idea and pitch it.”
“Because of that, we’ve had spinoff companies founded by our students,” Moloney said. “We have internships, a fellowship program and student clubs where we’ve invested for our students to have opportunities to apply their learning.”
Moloney valuing academic excellence has been a theme throughout her career.
It started with her involvement in UML’s online-education arm in the 1990s. Since its inception, Moloney strived to revolutionize the learning experience and saw its strengths over the years positively impact the school’s transition to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. She doesn’t see in-class learning ever fully returning.
“Hybrid learning is something many of us early on wanted to experiment with,” Moloney said. “Now every faculty member knows they can take advantage of these remote learning tools. It will enrich the education experience for our students.”
As chancellor, Moloney said one priority was enhancing student life. When she started, the college was mostly a commuters’ school. Now it boasts a diverse population. In her appointed leadership role, she helped her team acquire what is the UML Inn and Conference Center downtown to house 400 additional students. The campus can now accommodate 5,000 students in dormitories.
She’s also helped the college expand with its Haverhill satellite location to serve the larger Merrimack Valley community. Moloney revitalized the school’s impact on Lowell over the years with partnerships downtown like the Innovation Hub.
Her legacy will include becoming the first woman chancellor in the school’s history.
When first named as Marty Meehan’s executive vice chancellor and then successor, Moloney didn’t realize the significance of those statuses as a role model for women. She saw the rise to that stature in regard to her work and career.
“Women have reached out to me and expressed their appreciation for having a role model, being a woman at my level in this organization,” Moloney said. ‘Women in leadership have always been important to me. I started teaching at the university in a course called ‘Psychology and Women.’ It’s important and my appreciation for how important it is, has grown.”
For the past several years, UMass Lowell has ranked in the top women-led businesses in Massachusetts.
She said one of her proudest accomplishments is that half of the school’s senior team involves women and a diverse background.
Moloney looks forward to the next phase of her academic career and what’s ahead for higher education. She’s currently teaching in an MBA program and plans to continue teaching. Moloney is starting an institute on leadership and will continue to aid students in the fellowship program she developed with her husband.
