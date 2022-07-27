LOWELL -- A decade ago UMass Lowell purchased the Tsongas Center from the city of Lowell, and in the years since the university has poured millions of dollars into the arena, transforming it into a vibrant campus and community asset.
Now the university is hoping to repeat that success with LeLacheur Park.
This week the university reached a deal with the Lowell City Council to purchase the former home of the Lowell Spinners for $1 million. Once the transaction is completed the university plans to immediately begin investing money into the facility, which has fallen into a state of disrepair since the Spinners folded in 2020.
If all goes according to plan, that work could be just the tip of the iceberg.
Speaking to The Eagle-Tribune on Wednesday, University of Massachusetts president Marty Meehan laid out an ambitious vision for LeLacheur Park, which he views as the centerpiece of a newly redeveloped East Campus. Beyond providing the UMass Lowell baseball program with a premier facility and helping generate economic development and private investment in the surrounding area, Meehan also expects the park will once again host a professional baseball club, ideally another Red Sox Single-A affiliate.
"We want to bring professional baseball back to Lowell and we'll be talking to a lot of people about that in the coming months," Meehan said.
Once the deal is closed Meehan said the university will immediately make an initial investment of $5 million to $7 million in the ballpark. That work will cover deferred maintenance and other needed improvements, and he said the university will try and get state and federal support to help cover those costs as well.
"The concourse needs to be totally repaired. We need to clean up around the ballpark, there is some painting that needs to be done, we need to upgrade the locker rooms and we need a new scoreboard," Meehan said. "We need to make sure when fans go to the ballpark they have all of the amenities that people expect attending a professional sporting event."
Meehan compared the effort to the nearby Tsongas Center, which the university purchased from the city in 2010 and has since invested more than $15 million in improvements. If the efforts to redevelop UMass Lowell's East Campus pay off, he hopes to make a much larger investment in LeLacheur — in the range of $30-40 million — to conduct the extensive renovations that would be needed to bring a Red Sox affiliate back to Lowell.
He believes that is possible, but only if the East Campus project brings in significant private investment.
"As a university, particularly a public university, we can't really subsidize a private baseball team," Meehan said. "So we would have to work something out where it made sense both for the university and the team or the league."
Even if significant hurdles remain to attract the Red Sox, Meehan still expects professional baseball will return in some form to Lowell much sooner.
"We think we could bring a professional team to Lowell by next year, depending on what league and what team, and we're looking at all the options at this point," Meehan said, adding that conversations with prospective clubs have already taken place. "It might not be a Red Sox affiliate but we believe we could get a professional league and get a team -- we think we could have that done potentially for next baseball season."
That will no doubt come as great news for baseball fans still disappointed by the loss of the Spinners. While there's still no guarantee a Red Sox affiliate will ever materialize, Meehan said the park is in good hands and this deal will be a win for the city, the university and the region as a whole.
"We're going to go to work and try to maximize the benefits of the ballpark," Meehan said. "Not just to the university but to the greater Merrimack Valley community at large."
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.