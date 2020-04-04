SALEM, N.H. — When the state began reporting cases of COVID-19 by community rather than county on Tuesday, it was revealed that Salem is a hotspot for the virus.
What’s unclear is just how many people are infected, because numbers are released in ranges. The town of Salem, along with the far larger cities of Nashua and Manchester, has 20-plus cases. What the “plus” means is a big question mark.
“We are frustrated at the local level,” Health Officer Brian Lockard said.
He said Salem has a population of about 29,000, while Nashua has about 88,000 and Manchester, the largest city in the state, has about 111,000. That’s according to the most recent census numbers, he said.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported there are a total of 621 cases in New Hampshire. 9 people have died, as of Friday.
Prior to Tuesday, aside from Nashua and Manchester — clear hotspots — New Hampshire was releasing COVID-19 case numbers by county only, said Kate Spiner, director of communications for the New Hampshire Office of the Attorney General.
As of Saturday, Manchester has 97 positive cases and Nashua has 60, according to the department. However, even though it’s been identified as a hotspot, Salem’s specific numbers are not being released. There are 213 cases in Rockingham County, where Salem is located, including 24 new cases that were reported Saturday.
State officials deemed such information a violation of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which protects private medical information.
Around the country, each state, city or town interprets HIPAA differently. In Massachusetts, for instance, reporting case numbers is routine and some communities also provide general information like age ranges and genders.
Spiner said reporting decisions are in flux in New Hampshire and that specific numbers for larger towns, like Salem, might become public.
“We must consider both the importance of timeliness when issuing new information and numbers against the time it would take to produce, each day, a town-by-town breakdown of this information,” Spiner said. “Given the current town-by-town numbers, we may begin to provide additional town-level data, particularly any towns with case counts above 20.”
Lockard would like local officials to be able to access more detailed information while abiding by the federal privacy laws.
He said he has been receiving more statistics from officials in Massachusetts than his state.
“I get more information from the state of Massachusetts than the state of New Hampshire, which is frustrating,” Lockard said. “There’s no reason not to share that. We are supposed be a working team against this.”
New Hampshire provides specifics about those who have tested positive to dispatch centers across the state so they can tell first responders if they will be knowingly exposed to the virus, Pelham fire Chief James Midgley said.
“We are being notified if we need to know, but only if we need to know,” Midgley said.
But Spiner said, “Releasing information to first responders on an as-needed basis is in accordance with federal privacy laws.”
Pelham is part of the regional dispatch center operating out of Londonderry, which receives the names and addresses of people who are positive, he explained.
“The quantity isn’t the issue. It’s if you are sending me to a place with a patient that’s the issue,” Midgley said. “People need to know the state is doing a good job to balance the safety of our members, the safety of the public and the privacy of individuals.”
Having the number of COVID-19 positive residents “is a tool for us to use, but only one tool because not everyone is getting tested,” Salem fire Chief Larry Best said.
As numbers of confirmed cases continue to rise, Best said the first responders in town are continuing to use increased caution. Dispatchers conduct a series of screening questions with callers, which helps determine what protective equipment to use.
The department has transported people who have eventually tested positive for COVID-19. Those patients have been truthful with their flu-like symptoms, therefore first responders have been able to wear proper protective gear and not be exposed, Best said.
“We need people to be honest so we can treat them and take care of them properly,” Best said.
“It’s our job to take care of people,” Best said. “It’s our mission statement: ‘We’re here to help.’ And we want to do it as safely as possible to keep our employees healthy and in turn keep the public healthy and slow down the spread.”
The state of New Hampshire did not release new case numbers for Saturday as of press time.