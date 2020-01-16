Unclear why Salem officer charged 7 years later

SALEM, N.H. — An audit of the Salem Police Department made partially public in 2018 describes an incident like the one Sgt. Michael Verrocchi was arrested for Wednesday — a high-speed chase led by an off-duty officer who ignored lights, sirens and stop sticks.
According to the audit, the situation was properly investigated at the time within the Police Department — in line with best practices — and the officer involved was suspended for a day without pay.
But now, seven years later, Verrocchi is facing charges. Because he is a police officer, statute of limitation laws differ from the general public.
According to New Hampshire law, the statute of limitations for a class B felony is typically six years and one year for a misdemeanor. Public officials, however, can be charged "at any time when the defendant is in public office or within two years thereafter."
Verrocchi faces one felony charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor of disobeying an officer.
A spokesperson for the AG said Thursday “the charged conduct was uncovered as a result of the ongoing investigation into the Salem Police Department that began about a year ago.”
The spokesperson is referring to a probe of Salem police practices that started about the same time the audit became public, in November 2018. Within months, the AG announced that the investigation had expanded to include four top-ranking officers, including Verrocchi.
As of Thursday, he was the only suspended officer to have been arrested.
The AG alleges that on Nov. 10, 2012, Verrocchi was speeding while driving a Jeep Cherokee on Route 28 in Salem and did not obey his colleague, Officer Sean York, who attempted to stop him for about 2 miles.
Verrocchi is accused of running a red light and avoiding spike strips put in the road by Kevin Swanson, another Salem officer.
The audit, which does not include names, elaborates on the AG's statements.
According to the audit, another Salem police officer — who was exonerated of any wrongdoing — was in the passenger's seat during the chase.
After the car stopped, according to the audit, the driver "exited the vehicle" and "was laughing, thinking the whole incident to be a joke."
Verrocchi did not respond to requests for comment. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on Jan. 30.