WINDHAM – An unconscious man was pulled from a room at the Manor Motel after a fire was reported just after 10 p.m. Monday, according to Windham Fire Chief Tom McPherson.
McPherson said a mattress was discovered on fire in the room close to where the man was found, between the bed and dinette table. The man’s identity and medical condition were unknown Tuesday morning.
The Manor Motel is on Rockingham Road and includes more than 20 units in a wood-framed building.
Windham police and Assistant Fire Chief Steve Brady were the first to arrive, McPherson said. Heavy smoke was obvious from room 113 while occupants of adjoining rooms self-evacuated.
Officials said they were told that the occupant of room 113 was still inside.
The chief credits Brady and Windham Police Officer Christopher Van Hirtum for entering the burning room to rescue the unconscious man. He was transferred to the care of the Salem Fire Department and brought to Lawrence General Hospital.
Officer Van Hirtum was also taken to a local hospital, McPherson said, to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Windham police and firefighters said they conducted a search of all adjoining rooms to ensure all other occupants were out of the building and that no other fire conditions existed.
Windham Building Inspector Mike McGuire was requested to the scene and will investigate with assistance from Windham police and the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.
McPherson said the fire was under control by 10:33 p.m. The cause remains under investigation.
Windham responders were assisted at the scene by firefighters from Derry and Salem, while Hudson and Pelham provided station coverage for other calls.