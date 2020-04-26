While local hospitals battle COVID-19 and the massive complications that came with it, the specter of financial ruin looms in the background.
The cancellation of elective surgeries and a number of empty beds have taken their toll on the industry most engrossed in the crisis.
In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu said this week he's thinking of lifting the restrictions on elective procedures, which were suspended in March to make room for coronavirus patients. Massachusetts officials don't think the Bay State is ready for such a move, but that day might not be far off.
"Right now, we are focused on caring for COVID-19 and emergency patients and delivering babies," Lawrence General President and CEO Deborah J. Wilson said. "Working closely with our state and federal officials we will sort out the financial realities — that comes after we provide the COVID care the community needs."
Allowing elective surgeries would help hospitals like the 86-bed Parkland Medical Center in Derry, which is seeing fewer patients, said John Skevington, the hospital's CEO.
Coronavirus hospitalizations
|Date
|State of New Hampshire
|Lawrence General Hospital
|April 23
|92
|77
|April 22
|91
|61
|April 21
|94
|65
|April 20
|78
|62
|April 19
|79
|69
|April 18
|85
|69
|April 17
|86
|85
In the past week there have been, on average, nine people who have tested positive for COVID-19, which is a 46% decrease in the last week, Parkland Medical Center spokesman Ryan Lawrence said. Overall in the hospital, there's been a 15% decrease in inpatients this month compared to the prior year, and a 40% decrease in emergency room visits compared to the prior year, he added.
"We are well below normal operating levels, a testament to everyone in the state doing their part and practicing social distancing," Skevington said. "Like any hospital, elective surgeries are important to our bottom line. We want to (begin doing) them safely."
With the decrease in patients, Parkland has reduced hours for some staff. HCA Healthcare, which owns the hospital, implemented the Pandemic Pay Continuation Policy to ensure workers who have had their hours reduced still earn 70% of their typical income, the hospital said.
Lawrence General Hospital furloughed at least 160 employees recently because of the strain.
"It costs us approximately $10 million a month in lost revenue and increased costs," Wilson, the CEO, said.
Seeing the financial strain, state and federal officials have been working to help hospitals secure the necessary funding to keep going. New Hampshire hospitals have received $150 million in emergency funds. In Massachusetts, $800 million has been added to the MassHealth system.
"We are working closely with the state and that has provided some new resources and the federal stimulus funds have helped," Wilson said. "How long we go without elective volume and how much support state and federal resources provide will ultimately determine the impact of COVID."
At Lawrence General, officials are monitoring the number of cases in the state and in their ICUs. The hospital has seen, on average, about 70 COVID-19 positive patients a day, spokesman Benjamin French said Thursday. The hospital created a second and third ICU to prepare for the surge, but have not needed to use the third ICU, he said.
As of Friday, Holy Family Hospital, which has Methuen and Haverhill campuses, was at 54% capacity with 60 COVID-19 patients, said Deborah Chiaravalloti, director of marketing and community relations. She explained that the hospital decided to use its separate campuses to its advantages in preparing for surge capacity — the Methuen campus would be exclusively for COVID patients.
"If patients come to our emergency department (in Haverhill) and test positive, they are brought to Methuen," Chiaravalloti said. "The reason we did that is because best practices show that when you consolidate equipment staff, skills and resources, you have the best outcomes for COVID patients and that's our goal."
Currently, "We are seeing a slight decline in the number of patients we're having day to day," Chiaravalloti said. "I don't think any of us are willing to say it's a trend. I don't think any hospitals in Massachusetts know where we are on this 'flattening the curve.' We just know we're in a state where the number of patients in fluctuating daily."
In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker has yet to signal when he will lift restrictions on elective surgeries.
"No one can forecast (the surge), so we look at the daily totals two, three or four times a day. We just don't know," Chiaravalloti said. "We can't even look at elective surgeries until the governor makes a decision on that. When he does, we'll be ready. Our operating rooms and surgeons are ready."
With its significantly smaller population, the state of New Hampshire has averaged about 86 hospitalized COVID-19 patients a day, according to data provided by the state. With those numbers holding steady, officials are starting to look forward to creating the new path to allowing for more hospital procedures to take place.
"So far the surge has not come. We feel very fortunate for that," Skevington said. "With our COVID capacity holding steady, we are preparing for the new norm."