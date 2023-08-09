BOSTON — Undocumented students who attend Massachusetts public universities and colleges will now be eligible for cheaper in-state tuition rates and state financial aid under a plan tucked into the state budget.
The changes, included in the $56 billion spending plan signed by Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday, would allow students to qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of Massachusetts’ five campuses and the state’s 15 community colleges regardless of their immigration status.
To qualify, undocumented students would need to have attended a Massachusetts high school for at least three years and graduated, or obtained their general education diploma, which would also make them eligible for state financial aid assistance.
"This will help build our workforce with students that are here in Massachusetts right now and help these students build and reach their dreams," Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said in remarks on Wednesday during a budget signing ceremony.
At least 23 states and the District of Columbia allow undocumented students to access in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. Many of the states also offer access to state financial aid for undocumented students.
Backers of the plan say states that have authorized in-state tuition for undocumented students have seen increased academic achievement, reduced dropout rates and increased college attendance.
They also say the move would boost undocumented immigrants’ income, which means more taxes for the state.
"Expanding eligibility of in-state tuition rates to all residents will prove a huge benefit to the state, as the commonwealth is currently grappling with declining college enrollment and a dwindling workforce," Elizabeth Sweet, executive director of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, said in a statement. "Tuition equity will help solve the problem and keep Massachusetts competitive."
Any loss of funding to public colleges and universities from the reduced rates is expected to be offset by the influx of new students, they argue.
At some public colleges in Massachusetts, the difference between in-state and out-of-state tuition can be substantial.
At UMass Amherst, the tuition is $17,357 for in-state and $39,293 for out-of-state students for the 2023-24 school year. That doesn’t include expenses for room and board and other fees.
A recent report by the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation suggests expanding access to in-state tuition rates to undocumented students could generate $2.6 to $3.5 million a year in new revenue for community colleges, state universities, and the University of Massachusetts five-campus system.
It estimates that between 270 and 361 such students a year would take advantage of in-state tuition, based on the estimated 1,000 undocumented students who graduate from high school each year in Massachusetts.
Those estimates include students with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, who since 2012 have been eligible for in-state tuition at all public higher education institutions, the report notes.
The move is supported by community college leaders who say there is a demand for high wage jobs that could be filled by educating undocumented students, for whom higher education is often out of reach.
Critics argued that students who aren't legally authorized to be living in the U.S. shouldn't be getting public benefits meant for citizens and naturalized immigrants.
Republican lawmakers sought to pull the measure from the budget during debate on the spending package but the Democratic majority rejected the move.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.