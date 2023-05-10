METHUEN — It didn’t seem like the kind of place — a four-team track meet in early May — to get all emotional.
But that’s exactly what was happening to Pam Demichaelis, standing on the grass inside the track in Methuen on Monday afternoon.
Pam is not new to following her kids’ sports. She and her husband Kevin’s eldest son, Kevin Jr., was a three-sport athlete in cross country, hockey and track before graduating from Andover High last May.
But this experience is a little bit different.
She was about to watch her son, Ryan, 16, an Andover High sophomore, about to start the 4X100 relay. Earlier, he had run the 100-meter dash.
And this meet is the Unified MVC Track championships.
Unified sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. The athletes attend the high school and are instructed by the varsity athletes at their respective schools.
The program is connected with Special Olympics and also includes basketball in the winter.
“When I see Ryan with all of the other kids, cheering each other on … it gets me,” she said. “There are all different levels, which is great. It’s funny watching him work out at home, running in the backyard. He wants to get better.”
Ryan had played youth hockey at lower levels. In high school, these opportunities were needed.
“I want to throw the javelin 45 feet, that’s my goal. I threw it 43 feet (on Monday),” he said. “I still love hockey. I love the Bruins. But this is my sport right now.”
Methuen High recently hosted its MVC brethren — Dracut, Andover and Haverhill.
There are several track and field events, including sprints, 400 meters, 800 meters, a relay, javelin, shot put and long jump.
This is a big deal for these schools.
“When I was hired seven years ago, (Principal) Rich Barden said it was one of things he really wanted at our school,” said Methuen athletic director Matt Curran. “For me, it’s one of the most rewarding things I do in this job. It means a lot to the families, the partners and the kids that help out.”
One of the many high schoolers there on Monday helping out was Methuen High senior Anesti Touma, one of the Valley’s top football players this past fall.
“It’s my second year doing this and honestly, I get more out of this than they do,” said Touma, who will be attending North Carolina State in the fall. “It’s very fulfilling seeing them competing and so happy. It helps me connect with the community.”
Touma is reminded of his work almost every day in the hallway, when he walks by Donovan Rice, a Methuen High freshman who has Down syndrome.
“Every time I see Donovan he always comes up to me with that big smile and gives me a high-five,” said Touma. “It makes my day.”
Andover High senior Aidan Lohan, 18, is also no stranger to high school sports. He is one of the managers of the football team under coach E.J. Perry.
This athletic experience, though, is a little extra special.
He ran the 100, 400 and threw the shot put on Monday.
While he didn’t win, he finished third in the 100.
“I love competing,” said Lohan, holding an ice bag to the back of his head after a brief dizzy spell.
“I ran in honor of my Irish uncle Thomas Lohan, who was a great college runner in Ireland,” said Lohan. “I think it’s important to be a good sport and shake hands afterwards. I always try to do that.”
The Special Olympics will host a regional meet on Thursday in Dracut, which will include nine high schools.
The state meet will occur at the end of the month in Natick.
“It’s great to see your kids be part of something special,” said Pam Demichaelis. “This makes us very happy. I can’t thank the people that run this enough.”
