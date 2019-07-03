LAWRENCE — The police union representing Detective Lt. Mark Ciccarelli, accused in a federal whistleblower lawsuit of overtime abuse and other wrongdoing, announced its "full support" of the veteran police officer Wednesday.
In a statement released by Capt. Scott McNamara, the Lawrence Police Superior Officer's Association said "that a court complaint is simply composed of allegations, and does not constitute any type of proof – which must be established through discovery and trial."
"LPSOA and Lt. Ciccarelli are confident that once all the facts come to light through the discovery and trial process there will be no support whatsoever for any of the allegations against Lt. Ciccarelli. Lt. Ciccarelli is a long-serving member of the Lawrence Police Department and is dedicated to the safety and security of the Lawrence community. While the litigation is ongoing LPSOA asks for the public’s continued support for Lt. Ciccarelli and all of the hardworking members of the LPSOA and the Lawrence Police Department," according to McNamara's statement.
The superior officer's union represents captains, lieutenants and sergeants in the police department.
The lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Boston by Detective Kevin Schiavone accuses Police Chief Roy Vasque and Ciccarelli, who leads the department’s detectives, of lying about overtime worked. The suit further alleges Ciccarelli falsified reimbursement slips from the city and took money from seized drug proceeds stored in a department safe.
Schiavone, a 10-year veteran of the police department, initially filed the lawsuit against the city in March invoking protection under both state and federal “whistleblower” laws. Additional allegations against the city, Vasque and Ciccarelli were filed in U.S. District Court on Friday, according to court records.
In the lawsuit, Schiavone said he was put on desk duty and watched after he complained about Ciccarelli leaving his loaded, duty handgun within a child’s reach in the detective’s division. He said a surveillance camera was installed in the police station to watch him.
Schiavone said he reported improper and illegal department activities to an agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, after which his relationships with Vasque and Ciccarelli “continued to deteriorate,” according to the suit filed by Schiavone’s attorney Seldon Nason of Hopkinton, New Hampshire.
Mayor Daniel Rivera refused to comment on the lawsuit, stressing he does not speak to any “ongoing litigation.”
Vasque also refused comment.
Schiavone asked for legal support from his union, the Lawrence police patrolmen's union, but was denied, according to the suit.
