LAWRENCE — A request from fire Chief Brian Moriarty for an assistant chief position was put on hold this week by Mayor Brian DePena after unionized firefighters opposed the creation of the new job.
Capt. Eric Zahn, president of Local 146 firefighters’ union, said the union voted against the position due to the job description’s insufficient qualification requirements and “impact bargaining” union members believe is necessary.
Also, members say the move “completely goes against any longstanding promotional practices” in the Lawrence Fire Department, Zahn said. He stressed that the 140-member union is willing to work with the city “to establish an assistant chief’s position that meets the needs of the union, department and the city.”
The proposal for the position was presented by fire Chief Brian Moriarty to the ordinance committee of the City Council on March 8. No salary was specified for the non-union position which would provide “professional, administrative, technical and supervisory support” to the chief and Fire Department, according to the job description.
When Ana Levy, a city councilor and ordinance committee member, asked Moriarty who could apply, he said anyone can. The ordinance committee voted favorably on the request and the proposal was sent to the full council for review.
But DePena, prior to last week’s City Council meeting, sent a note asking for the matter to “be tabled until further notice.” Why the mayor, who took office Nov, 12, 2021, hit the brakes on the position for which he would make an appointment, is also unclear, as is whether he had someone in mind.
DePena’s spokesperson could not be reached for comment for this article.
Addressing the ordinance committee, Moriarty said the assistant chief would be helpful to him managing a department in a growing city. The person would report directly to the chief, keeping him informed of current investigations and projects, assisting him with long-range planning, budget preparation, discipline and collective bargaining, “including but not limited to responding to grievances,” the proposal states.
“The assistant fire chief will serve as a member of the Department’s management team and will continuously seek to improve all aspects of the department’s operational effectiveness and efficiency,” it states.
Minimum qualifications include an associates degree in fire science, public administration, business administration or a related field, eight or more years of experience in firefighting, fire prevention and inspection work, a valid state driver’s license, and a series of firefighter and fire investigator certifications.
Deputy Fire Chiefs Robert Wilson and Jack Meaney, both wearing dress uniforms, attended the meeting. Wilson spoke before the board, noting he and Meaney have nearly 60 years of combined experience as firefighters. The department has four deputy fire chiefs.
Wilson said he was “not for or against” the new position, but questioned the requirements.
He said candidates are not required “to be an officer of rank for any period of time,” or have any command experience, which “does the position an injustice.”
City Council President Marc Laplante said when and if the assistant fire chief’s job is sent to the council for a review, a public hearing will be scheduled prior to a city council vote.
